Just as the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, which was Wednesday, was largely moved to an online observance, National Arbor Day will also be observed from a distance this week.
Maggie Smith, a member of the board of Ellicottville’s Nannen Arboretum, passed along information about National Arbor Day, which is Friday.
All 50 states have passed legislation adopting Arbor Day, which originated in Nebraska City, Nebraska. The idea for Arbor Day was proposed by J. Sterling Morton who had moved his family from Detroit to Nebraska. He had a home built and quickly began planting trees, shrubs and flowers.
Morton wrote and spoke about environmental stewardship, encouraging everyone to set aside a specific day to plant trees — both forest and fruit.
He wrote: “Each generation takes the earth as trustees. We ought to bequeath to posterity as many forests and orchards as we have exhausted and consumed.”
It’s worth noting that the city of Olean has been honored by the Arbor Day Foundation as a Tree City, USA.
Here’s some facts on the value of trees:
• The net cooling of a young healthy tree is equivalent to 10 room-size air conditioners operating 20 hours a day.
• Trees can boost the market value of your home by an average of 6% or 7%.
• One acre of forest absorbs 6 tons of carbon dioxide and puts out 4 tons of oxygen. This is enough to meet the annual needs of 18 people.
• Shade from trees could save a homeowner up to $175 in air conditioning costs.
• There are about 60 million to 200 million spaces along U.S. city streets where trees could be planted. This translates to the potential to absorb 33 million more tons of CO2 every year — and saving $4 billion in energy costs.
The Nannen Arboretum is one of two in Western New York — the Buffalo Botanical Gardens being the other.
The Nannen Arboretum is 8 acres and is normally open year-round with no admission. A paved path takes one through the Arboretum, where markers tell the name of each tree.