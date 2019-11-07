Weather permitting, a second round of leaf collection in the city of Olean will begin Tuesday, with city workers collecting leaves from the side of roadways in the following order:
n Areas east of North and South Union Street to the Olean Creek and Allegheny River.
n West Olean from Union Street to the west city line, south of West Sullivan Street.
n The immediate area north of West Sullivan Street, including areas along Wayne, Coleman and Cross streets.
n North Olean.
n Boardmanville area.
n South Olean.
n East Olean.
City officials firmly ask residents not to place tree limbs, branches or ornamental grass in e throadway with leaves. Leaf collection machinery cannot accommodate these items.
The city also stresses not to put leaves into the roadway after the collection has been finished as it can interfere with drainage and plowing operations should the winter weather come on too quickly.
Also, refrain from parking vehicles on streets anticipating a collection.
WE RECEIVED WORD Wednesday of something of an emergency involving a cat stuck up a tree — way up a tree — on North Seventh Sreet.
A spokeswoman for the SPCA in Cattaraugus County says the cat was so high up the tree that city firefighters and National Grid personnel could not reach the cat with their equipment.
The SPCA was attempting to locate someone with the climbing skills and training to be able to climb to the cat. We hope to update readers on this situation tomorrow.