Linda Edstrom, the adult education coordinator for Olean City School District, remembers several years ago when World War II veterans were presented with their high school diplomas.
The veterans, for any number of reasons — not least because they answered the call to serve — did not have the opportunity to return to school for their diplomas. In an era when the high diploma was perhaps less critical to a young person seeking work, they returned from the service and moved on with their lives.
Nevertheless, as Americans were remembering and celebrating the increasingly aged WWII generation, school districts found a way to honor its members. They presented WWII vets with high school diplomas from the school district they left to join the military.
“I remember how moving it was,” Linda says. “It was just a wonderful thing to see them get their diplomas after all those years.”
The program allowing school districts in New York state to present diplomas to WWII veterans had been suspended by the state Department of Education in 2011, and then reactivated in 2012.
But today, Edstrom notes, the program is amended to include veterans from any era — from WWII to present day — who did not earn a traditional diploma from their home school. That includes Korean and Vietnam war-era veterans, and so on.
While in more recent decades the U.S. military has required the vast majority of its enlistees to have a high school diploma, Edstrom believes there could be many Vietnam-era veterans who didn’t receive their diplomas.
And she hopes the veterans or their families will apply to receive them.
Candidates must show evidence that they served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces. Such documentation may include honorable discharge papers or a letter from a recognized veterans’ agency affirming one’s service.
Edstrom said active-duty veterans who earned a high school equivalency (formerly the GED) are also eligible in the program to receive a diploma from Olean High.
Anyone with questions may contact Edstrom at 375-8033.
