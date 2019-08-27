On Saturday, the city cut the ribbon on the Lincoln Square project, a $1.25 million upgrade to Lincoln Park. City officials hope the development will continue the long tradition of the park as a centerpiece of commerce and recreation in the downtown district.
Mayor Bill Aiello, in his dedication speech, offered up many historic tidbits about the park, its users and its happenings. Here’s some of the highlights, with a few additions sprinkled in by Times Herald staffers.
- An 1808 map of the city designated it as a Public Square and was charted from South Street clear across to Times Square. At some point, the Plank Road, or today’s East State Street, was built and it dissected the Public Square. The Plank Road was made of, as the name suggests, wooden planks as brick and asphalt paving were not commonplace for many years after.
- In 1854 Olean was incorporated as a village and one of the first resolutions was to raise $150 by tax to grade and fence the area of the Public Square south of the Plank Road. About $300 was ultimately set aside for the park to add sidewalks — also made of planks — as well as shade trees.
- In 1904, during Olean’s Centennial celebration, the Daughters of the American Revolution added a monumental stone in honor of Major Hoops, Olean’s founder. The conglomerate boulder sits on the west end of the park, and since 1934 has beared a Coast and Geodetic Survey benchmark, now known as the National Geodetic Survey. The mark was placed during surveying conducted by the federal agency employing 10,000 out of work engineers during the Great Depression.
- In 1909, Civil War veterans petitioned the commissioners of the parks to name it Lincoln Park in honor of the great president Abraham Lincoln. They also planned for a suitable soldiers’ monument to be erected in the park. Almost 30 years later, in 1938, the Daughters of the Union Veterans of the Civil War funded the monument now standing in the center of the park.
- After World War II, the Gold Star Mothers commissioned a monument to honor those who served our country and who paid the ultimate sacrifice. The benches that surround the monument reminded us of the “Four Freedoms” outlined by President Franklin Roosevelt: the freedom of speech, the freedom of religion, the freedom from fear, and the freedom from want.
- The bell at the west end of the Lincoln Square structure was originally the bell of the first Lutheran church in the city. In 1884 the town’s board of trustees purchased the bell, had it recast and placed it in the bell tower of the town hall where it functioned as a fire warning system. The bell tower became unsafe in the early 1940s, and the bell was taken down and stored at the wastewater treatment plant. Later, during World War II, the bell was almost scrapped for the war effort. However, it was moved to the Exchange Bank and its toll signaled a black-out. When the war ended, the bell was tucked away again, this time with old pipes in the South Union Street pump station until 1954. To mark the city’s 150th anniversary, it was shined up and moved to the park. It now tolls every Veterans Day.
- Throughout the years the Olean Rotary Club has been a big supporter of Lincoln Park. The Gazebo was originally built by the Rotarians and they recently refurbished it with a new set of steps. The Rotarians also commissioned the “silent policeman” on the corner.
- Lincoln Park has also been a place of congregation for area residents. In 1915 the Women’ Suffrage movement held a torch rally in the park, with a monument erected in 2017. The late Robert Kennedy spoke in the park twice — in 1960 and 1964. Many other political candidates have spoken at the park, including George Pataki the summer before being elected governor in 1994.
- President Theodore Roosevelt presented a tree to Governor Frank Higgins, who lived across South Street, and together they planted the tree. It is believed that the giant oak now standing in the park was that tree.