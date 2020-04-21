On April 29, Gwen Nobles of Bolivar will mark her 100th birthday, and family members have asked us to pass the news along.
They are hoping that they can honor Gwen with a birthday card shower — particularly since there cannot be a large gathering to celebrate such a prodigiously significant birthday in person.
Cards and well wishes may be sent to Gwen Nobles, 7247 Kossuth Road, Bolivar, N.Y., 14715.
MANY WERE sorry to read about the passing last week of Elizabeth “Betty” Pappas, a longtime, dedicated educator.
The Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation shares some kind words about Betty:
All of us at CRCF were deeply saddened to hear of Betty Pappas’ recent passing. Betty embodied all of the values that are important to CRCF. She was a true champion of the community, a steady hand to aid those in need, a dedicated voice for education and a selfless volunteer.
Betty was one of the original members of the CRCF scholarship committee and remained a dedicated member of that committee to her last day. She was a staple of the Cattaraugus County Guidance Counselors Association and National Honor Society of Cattaraugus County. For her service to those organizations, an award for guidance counselors bears her name.
Through the Rose Pappas Foundation Fund, named in memory of her dear sister Rose, Betty helped support a number of area food pantries and provided aid to a number of individuals and families over the years facing extenuating circumstances like loss of a home to fire, the need for a handicap ramp, etc.
“Betty was one of a kind, and we were so blessed to know her,” says CRCF Executive Director Karen Niemic Buchheit. “Betty carried on Rosie’s legacy with a passion to help those in need. If the resources existed I have no doubt that Betty would give everything she possibly could to anyone who needed it.”
For her service and dedication to the community and for her involvement with CRCF through the Rose Pappas Foundation Fund, Betty and her friend Russel Hurlburt received the first-ever Friends of the Foundation award, our organization’s highest honor, in 2008.
Most of all, we remember Betty as a happy presence, always with a smile and hands that were quick to help wherever needed. Betty will be dearly missed by our Foundation and by the community.