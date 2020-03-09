The New York state departments of education and health said Monday that schools are required to close for 24 hours if a student or staff member attended school prior to being confirmed as infected with novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
The guidance from the two departments provided an update Monday on measures needed to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak in the state.
No cases of COVID-19 infection had been reported in Cattaraugus or Allegany counties as of late Monday afternoon.
The Allegany County Department of Health reported Monday that four adults from two different households have been tested for COVID-19 “out of an abundance of caution,” according to Theresa Moore, supervising public health educator/public information officer.
The four individuals are staying homebound within parameters set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state health department.
“We have been preparing for this situation for the last several weeks,” Moore said in her statement. “We are responding quickly and comprehensively to prevent potential future exposures to ensure public health and safety.”
Moore said public health officials have interviewed the tested individuals to assess recent contacts and will continue the investigative chain.
“We will update the public as the situation develops,” she said.
Moore said her department reiterates that any resident experiencing a fever, with cough or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider — don’t show up at the office before calling. If symptoms are severe, call 911.
New York state’s coronavirus caseload rose Monday from 105 to 142 and now includes Rick Cotton, the executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office reported Cotton tested positive but has no symptoms and is working from home quarantine. The agency runs Kennedy, LaGuardia and Newark airports, among other facilities and transit services.
Cuomo said Cotton had been at the airports while travelers were returning from countries that have become hotspots for the virus.
MORE CORONAVIRUS news in New York state:
n Cuomo unveiled the state’s own line of hand sanitizer, to be provided to government agencies. Sanitizer has been running short on store shelves and New York’s version is being made by prison inmates.
n Most coronavirus cases in the state are linked to a cluster in suburban Westchester County, north of New York City. But patients are spread from Long Island to the Capital Region, with at least 19 in New York City. A city Fire Department EMS worker in Brooklyn is among them, the worker’s union president said.
n For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and can be fatal.
“I want to reiterate a point that we’ve made before,” Cuomo said during a press briefing Monday. “The people at risk here are senior citizens, people with a compromised immune system, people with an underlying illness, but they should take it seriously.”
The governor said people in at-risk categories should adjust their interactions — using the term “social distancing.”
“I had this conversation with my mother; I said, ‘Look, you want to be careful, this is not the time to be going to large gatherings,” Cuomo said. “So use your discretion, use your intelligence. It’s not the time to be getting on a long plane flight.”
The governor said the “fear and the hysteria is outpacing the reality of the situation,” but he added that the reality of the situation is people in at-risk groups should be careful.
n Cuomo pointed out that the vast majority of people recover from the new virus. The World Health Organization reports that people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.