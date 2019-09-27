New York State Police in Allegany County are attempting to locate a missing 14-year-old girl from Genesee.
Molton R. Lapp was last seen Monday at her residence, according to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation in the Amity Barracks. State police report Molton left a note stating that she was leaving the area with an unknown individual and was traveling to an unknown destination.
Molton, investigators said, is believed to be outside New York and possibly in Pennsylvania. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with black sleeves and black collar.
Authorities ask anyone who may have seen or made contact with Molton since Monday to call (585) 344-6200.