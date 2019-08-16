OLEAN — A half dozen local libraries will benefit from state construction aid this year, including Olean Public Library, which will receive nearly $187,000 for a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.
The city’s library also has learned it will receive a $6,000 grant for an upgrade of its microfilm system.
The state Department of Education on Thursday announced $267,729 for four libraries in Cattaraugus County and $70,650 for two libraries in Allegany County among the 251 allocations amounting to $34 million.
The funding was part of the 2018-19 state budget approved in April 2018.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY
• $186,488 for heating, ventilation and air conditioning system replacement at the Olean Library.
• $41,381 for roof replacement, a generator and interior renovations for Americans with Disabilities Act compliance at Memorial Library of Little Valley.
• $31,235 for interior renovations at the Allegany Public Library.
• $8,625 for a new community makerspace, children’s room and circulation area at Blunt Library in Franklinville.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
• $66,150 to aid interior construction in the new addition on the Colonial Library in Richburg.
$4,500 for rehabilitation of two eyebrow dormers at the Belfast Public Library.
“Public libraries are vibrant centers of our communities where people come together to read, to learn, to explore and to advance their interests,” said Shelley Mayer, chairwoman of the state Senate Education Committee.
Michelle LaVoie, executive director of the Olean Public Library, could not be reached for comment by press time.
In October, LaVoie reported the library was seeking funding for the HVAC system from the state, aiming to replace a 30-year-old unit on the roof of the former supermarket.
The market was built shortly after World War II, with the library moving to the site in 1973. The largest change to date was a $182,000 renovation completed in 2017 — also thanks to the State Aid for Library Construction Program.
Project activities eligible for awards include financing construction of new library buildings, construction of additions to existing buildings, and the renovation or rehabilitation of existing space.
Construction funds are allocated to the state’s 23 public library systems based on formulas in Education Law. Libraries apply through the local system, with the system’s governing board prioritizing projects for state review. Once reviewed by the State Library, applications are given final approval by the Dormitory Authority of New York State.
MEANWHILE, the F.T. and Anna C. Manley Memorial Trust has awarded a grant of $6,000 to the Olean Library for the purchase of a new microfilm scanning station.
The library, one of 21 organizations selected to receive funding in 2019, holds an archive of Olean microfilmed newspapers dating back to 1881, as well as other local history materials.
Most of the newspapers have not been digitized and are only available on microfilm. Assistant Director Kim Mahar, who supervises both Reference Services and the Local History and Genealogy collection, applied for the grant to ensure that the library is able to continue to provide access to the old newspapers.
“Our microfilmed newspapers get used frequently for genealogy and local history research,” she said. “The library currently has older microfilm machines that are becoming obsolete, since the software needed to run them is no longer supported. The new machine will also have more features to view, edit and save images.”