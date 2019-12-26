Both state representatives for Cattaraugus and Allegany counties are a little taken aback at New York state’s estimated $6.1 billion budget shortfall.
Both Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, and state Sen. George Borrello, R-Bemus Point, point to the state’s generous Medicaid program as the reason for the budget shortfall.
“Something is structurally wrong with the Medicaid program to create a $6.1 billion deficit,” Giglio said in a pre-Christmas interview.
“We don’t know the depth of the problem and people don’t know the reason that caused the deficit,” Giglio said. “Let’s find out what caused it and fix it.”
Giglio lamented that “the first thing out of a lot of people’s mouth was raise taxes” to make up for the shortfall. “It would be regressive to raise taxes. We are going to have to look structurally at the (Medicaid) program. I’m sure the Health Department has an idea of what’s wrong. The Medicaid program has to be restructured.”
Giglio said, “The governor is floating everything but the deficit” in his pre-budget proposals. “Right now, Wall Street is booming” but that goes up and down.
Giglio said many of the governor’s proposals will end up in the State of the State address, but are “nothing more than thinly-designed campaign issues.”
One of the state’s biggest threats remains “the out-migration of its population, Giglio said.” That is likely to mean a loss of congressional seats after the 2020 census.
Borello, the former Chautauqua County executive who was recently seated in the 57th Senate District as the successor to former state Sen. Catharine M. Young of Olean, said, “We’ve known about the deficit for a bit, but it has grown.”
Borrello is looking at the deficit from the eyes of a longtime county legislator and county executive for the past two years. “The lion’s share of the deficit is Medicaid.”
He called the deficit “a self-inflicted wound of a bloated and corrupt system.”
The state has made it more difficult to prosecute Medicaid fraud, Borrello said. On top of that, the state “doesn’t have a real good handle on finances.” The State Legislature, he said, is the last to know. “When you are making the decisions, you are going to get smacked in the face with something like this.”
Borrello added: “The Legislature is in need of some responsible financial analysis. The state needs to run more like county government.”
To make up $6.1 billion in a $175 billion budget would take cuts of 3% to 4%, Borrello said.
One way to cut Medicaid would be to establish a residency requirement. “The purpose of Medicaid is to assist state residents,” Borrello said.
Also, Borrello said the Legislature should look into bringing New York’s Medicaid benefits into line with surrounding states, especially Pennsylvania, which offers fewer medical services for the poor when compared to New York.
Removing some tax incentives for things that will probably happen anyway, like incentives for companies to film in New York City, would also save money, said Borrello, who indicated filmmakers are lining up to film in New York City anyway. That incentive is unnecessary in New York City, but it is needed for Upstate film shoots, he said.
“I am not ready to throw in the towel and raise taxes” to cover the deficit, Borrello said. “I’d like to look at all the other possibilities first, like with local government.”