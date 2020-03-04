BELMONT — Genesee Valley Central School District officials should be a bit more conservative in their budgeting, state auditors reported.
In a review of district finances between 2016 and 2019, the Office of the State Comptroller reported that the district, with around 530 students, has overestimated expenses and set aside more funds than legally allowed.
Auditors reported three findings:
• The board overestimated appropriations by a total of $2.7 million from 2016-17 through 2018-19 and annually appropriated $225,000 of fund balance that was not used to finance operations.
• As of June 30, 2019, surplus fund balance totaled over $1 million and was 6 percent of 2019-20 appropriations, exceeding the statutory limit by approximately $354,000 or 2 percentage points.
• The district’s written reserve fund policy was not comprehensive and three reserves with balances totaling $1.3 million were generally not being used.
Auditors gave three recommendations:
• Adopt budgets that include reasonable estimates for appropriations and the amount of fund balance that will be used to fund operations.
• Reduce surplus fund balance to comply with the statutory limit and use the excess funds in a manner more beneficial to taxpayers.
• Adopt a comprehensive written reserve fund policy, including plans for the use of reserves in accordance with applicable statutes.
Under state law, school districts may only have an unallocated fund balance equal to 4% of the district’s annual budget. Meanwhile, over the past three budgets, the district has averaged 6%.
The audit is similar to others filed across the region.
A 2019 audit at Bolivar-Richburg indicated fund balances about 4 points above the legal limit. A 2019 review at Alfred-Almond Central School District showed district officials averaged fund balances of 8 percentage points over the limit.
A 2017 review at Wellsville Central showed fund balances of 5.7 to 10.3 points over the limit. A review at Whitesville in 2016 showed fund balances up to 23 points over the limit.
The state sets two standards for fund balance — the limit for schools is enough to get a town or county government points against it for fiscal stress scores. The OSC issues fiscal stress scores annually, and municipalities with less than 10% fund balance have points against them in the calculation.
District Superintendent Dr. Brian Schmitt, in a letter to the chief examiner’s office, thanked the OSC for the report and said that changes will be made in the district’s operations.
However, he said, highly variable costs mean the district needs to build more funding into its budget than it might need by the end of the year.
“Programs for students with disabilities is the most unpredictable area of the budget,” Schmitt said. “The District has many students with high-cost needs that fluctuate significantly on an annual basis, making it difficult to budget for.
“We have several students that attend BOCES programs, many of which cost over $55,000 per student during the 2018-19 school year,” he added. “With the enrollment being uncertain throughout the course of the school year, the District must budget accordingly to accommodate the needs of students.”
Schmitt also noted that some of the over-budgeting comes from the receipt of federal grants “that could be removed at any time,” and the district still needs to have the funding covered in the budget if that happens.
Schmitt added the district’s 150 employees, 43 do not participate in the district’s health plan, but they could elect to do so, and if any are replaced, their replacements may also elect to use the plan.