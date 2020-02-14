OLEAN — The respective leaders of Olean city schools and the city’s Catholic schools are pleased that the state Department of Education has backed off from a mandate that would have required public districts to oversee the operations of nonpublic schools.
Locally, the mandate would have required the Olean City School District to evaluate private schools within its jurisdiction, including Archbishop Walsh Academy and Southern Tier Catholic School.
Thomas Manko, president and principal of Walsh and STCS, and Superintendent Rick Moore of the OCSD, are glad the matter is tabled for now.
Manko said he believes the “only agency to assess the quality and fidelity of the work of the public and private schools is the state education department — not the local public schools.
“We have wonderful public schools, and we have wonderful private schools, but one size doesn’t fit all,” Manko said. “The Common Core curriculum is useful, but the assessment was built backwards — here are the tests, now we’re going to build the curriculum.”
Manko said the school’s faculty have been trained in colleges and universities and have a wealth of real-life experiences in many cases.
“We use that to teach our students and make the curriculum fun and engaging and build toward something that is going to help the students learn and be lifelong learners,” he said.
Moore voiced similar sentiments regarding the now-tabled proposed mandate.
“I get to speak for this community, and both Archbishop Walsh and other (private) schools do a good job and we help each other out,” Moore said. “I’ve been a superintendent for a number of years and I’ve never had a board member that didn’t care. … The local school boards do a pretty good job making sure the education is excellent.”
Earlier this week, a report by the Times Union newspaper in Albany said Interim Education Commissioner Shannon Tahoe “conceded at the Board of Regents monthly meeting in Albany that more engagement was needed to address the broad scope of concerns raised in 140,000 comments submitted online and through the mail.”
The report stated the proposed regulations, which would have allowed public school officials to investigate facilities and potentially mete out penalties, were developed in response to a 2015 complaint filed with the New York City Board of Education charging that Orthodox Jewish private schools failed to provide students with basic secular education.
As a result of the proposed guidelines, Jewish, Catholic and independent schools sued the state. Additionally, an Albany Supreme Court judge determined that the guidelines must be subject to public comment.
A common criticism in the feedback was that the regulations violate New Yorkers’ rights and religious beliefs.
“Some comments said the proposal puts too many requirements on nonpublic schools and will detract from schools’ ability to offer unique educational experiences,” the report stated.
The report noted, however, that some letters to the state “expressed support for the proposed regulations, arguing that they are necessary to ensure children receive adequate education and that secular education is important in a culturally diverse society.”