From local boys heading off to Boy Scout camp to a big break for “Wiggle” Wurm, from a new plan for downtown to a fun Big 30 all-star game, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1919
Aug. 5 — Olean’s Boy Scouts are heading off to camp, thanks to trucks provided by the Olean Transfer Company. Wireless and telegraph instruments, as well as first aid and hospital supplies, were packed for the trip to make the camp the most successful in years. Calisthenics, Scout School, camp instruction, swimming, canoeing and athletics are to keep the boys busy for two weeks. A hundred years later, Olean Boy Scouts would continue going to Camp Merz in Chautauqua County.
Aug. 6 — A lighting bolt played a queer prank on the home of Henry Miller on the back Hinsdale road last night during an electric storm. A lightning bolt went through Mrs. Miller’s bedroom, burning a pair of her shoes which were in its path. Mr. and Mrs. Miller were slightly shocked but soon recovered. The chimney of the house — which bore the brunt of the strike — was demolished and the roof torn off by the blast. The damage was insured, however, and no other injuries were reported.
1944
Aug. 5 — Private John F. Fusiara, formerly reported missing in action, died Feb. 1 — his 21st birthday — in Italy, according to official notification by the War Department. He attended Olean High School and was employed at Fibre Forming Corp. before entering service in 1943. He saw action in North Africa, Sicily and Italy before his death. Almost 100 area men are listed as killed in action during World War II on the monument in War Vets Park.
Aug. 8 — Frankie “Wiggle” Wurm, the popular southpaw and star Olean Oiler pitcher, has joined the hurling staff of the Brooklyn Dodgers. He joined the army in 1942 as an anti-aircraft artilleryman, and later served in North Africa, landed at Salerno in the first wave and was wounded at Cassino. After recovering from his wound, his stellar record at Olean helped get him into workouts with the Dodgers. The team was impressed enough to pick up his contract. All that and still unable to buy a beer at 19.
1969
Aug. 7 — New plans to help solve Olean’s downtown parking problem have been unveiled — parking lots behind the historic downtown structures. The city Urban Renewal Agency released the plan, which would demolish structures to the rear and create more than 700 parking spots, would hopefully drive downtown development. The plan would meet with more success than the one announced two years earlier — a long underpass below the railroad tracks near Whitney Avenue cutting the city in half and demolishing virtually every structure along the east side of North Union Street to create a shopping mall in the 100 block of downtown.
Aug. 11 — The 127th Cattaraugus County Fair opened to plenty of mud and no midway. While 6,800 people braved the threats of rain to attend, Holman’s Midway Rides couldn’t get to Little Valley soon enough to set up. After 127 years, fair officials should have been able to figure out how to handle mud, the Times Herald opines, noting it took until 3 p.m. for anyone to lay down boards to cross the muddy racetrack into the fair, or lay down straw or sawdust. But visitors took it in stride — hop, skip and jump — and seemed to enjoy the offerings.
1994
Aug. 7 — A decidedly entertaining 21st renewal of the Don Raabe/Big 30 Charities Classic was won by Pennsy, 21-16 before some 4,000 fans at Interstate Parkway Field in Bradford. Bob Haskins, the Port Allegany head coach, said “we knew we could move the ball,” with a 184-152 edge in offensive yardage at the half despite trailing 16-15. “Finally, I said … let’s send the ends in to help on the pass rush.” New York didn’t score in the second half, with Pennsy getting into the end zone in the third quarter to secure the win.
Aug. 9 — A plan by Mayor John Ash and Alderman David Anastasia to secure private funds to remove waste from a brownfield ended in failure after just $100 was secured. Officials asked residents and businesses to help chip in to clean up the former Van der Horst No. 2 facility in North Olean. Officials hoped to have the waste hauled elsewhere, but the DEC said the cost would run into the millions and the state would not cover the cost. The corporation operated two electroplating plants in the city from the 1940s until 1987. A state Department of Environmental Conservation cleanup later began, finishing in 1997.