ALBANY — Attorney General Letitia James on Monday sent a letter to 16 ghost gun companies ordering them to cease selling semiautomatic rifle kits in New York.
”Assault weapons are illegal in New York, and the sale and/or advertisement of these products violates New York law,” James wrote in the letter. “You are directed to cease the sale and advertisement of these products to residents of New York within five days of the receipt of this notice.”
Although the letters that James sent are a matter of public record, her office declined to identify the companies that were targeted.
James’ letter also targeted the sale of “receivers” that are used to make semiautomatic rifles, but did not explicitly instruct the companies — most of which operate through online websites — to cease selling kits used to make handguns.
James issued the letter 10 days after the Times Union published a story highlighting how law enforcement agencies across the state have begun seizing more of the guns — which are sold 80 percent finished to avoid federal regulations that do not define them as firearms until they are fully built.
Very few states, including New York, have laws specifically prohibiting the purchase, possession or sale of ghost guns. Several lawmakers have proposed bills that would do that.
But James’ letter contends the sale of even unfinished versions of semiautomatic rifles, which she refers to as assault weapons, violates state penal and general business laws.
”Your website offers unfinished lower receivers that require simple milling in order to manufacture unregistered and unserialized assault weapons, despite the fact that such manufacture and possession are illegal in New York,” James wrote. “Nor does your website adequately warn New York consumers that using these products in the manner for which they are intended and advertised could result in imprisonment and/or fines.”
The attorney general’s letter also contends that the websites’ failure to warn consumers that the manufacture of possession of assault weapons can be a criminal offense in New York is deceptive advertising.
”I hereby demand that you stop the sale and advertisement to residents of New York of unfinished lower receivers and firearms components that are intended for the assembly of assault weapons,” she wrote, adding that under state laws the companies have five days to demonstrate why the attorney general should not initiate an enforcement action.
One of the online companies — ghostguns.com of Arkansas — shut down its website in recent days. Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple, after being contacted about the issue by the Times Union three weeks ago, ordered a handgun kit from the Little Rock company and had it assembled by a federally licensed firearms dealer who told the sheriff it took about an hour to complete.
Apple said the company would only accept payment by Bitcoin, which are untraceable currency.
Officials at the company that sold the handgun kit to Apple did not respond to a request for comment.
SAFE Act was rushed through the Legislature by Cuomo a month after the December 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting massacre, and included provisions banning the sale or transfer of automatic weapons. Another measure that would have tracked the sales of ammunition was never implemented by State Police.
There are also bills pending in Congress to regulate ghost guns, but none have made it to the floor of the House of Representatives for a vote. One bill would make it “unlawful for any person other than a licensed manufacturer or importer to possess a ghost gun ... with the intent to sell or transfer the ghost gun or to manufacture a firearm with the ghost gun.”
Thousands of kits used to build the guns are being sold annually across the nation by the online mail-order companies, which have seized on a loophole in federal and state gun control laws by providing “unfinished” hardware with the drill bits and instructions — including video tutorials — needed to make a fully functioning firearm.
The kits are not illegal to purchase or possess. But a person who builds certain restricted firearms from one of the kits — including handguns — would be in violation of New York law if they do not register the guns and may need a permit to possess them, prosecutors said. Federal law allows a person to manufacture a firearm for personal use.
They have been dubbed ghost guns because the self-manufactured weapons have no serial numbers and are unregistered. Their owners also may lack the proper state permits or have not undergone the federal background check needed to legally possess them.