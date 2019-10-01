GREAT VALLEY — St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ellicottville announced it plans to launch the Great Valley Food Pantry, a community-run and led organization to provide easier access to supplemental food resources to residents of Great Valley, Humphrey and Kill Buck.
The official launch begins with a Sign Up Day on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the site of the food pantry, the Great Valley Town Building, 4808 Route 219.
Free hot dogs and beverages will be provided during the sign-up. Supplemental food boxes will become available when the pantry officially opens on Oct. 26.
St. Paul’s believes the Great Valley Food Pantry will bring the communities of Great Valley, Humphrey, and Kill Buck together by offering a food pantry in the central location of the Great Valley Town Building.
All members of the community are welcome to volunteer at the pantry, which will be open the last two Saturdays of each month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“As a faith community, we believe that we are called to live our lives following the example of Jesus.” said St. Paul’s Seminary Intern, Josh Bower. “Jesus fed those that were hungry and gave drink to those that were thirsty, and we at St. Paul’s feel a call to jumpstart a program in our area that does the same.”
Although the program is being launched by a religious organization, there are no religious requirements to receive food or volunteer with the pantry. “This pantry is open to and welcomes all individuals and families in our communities, regardless of religious preference or non-preference, age, race, nationality, ability, or orientation,” Bower stated. “This is an inclusive and community-led endeavor.”
To see if you qualify for food assistance, to sign up to volunteer, or to financially support the pantry, visit the St. Paul’s website (stpaulsellicottville.com) and click on the “Great Valley Food Pantry” tab.
All that is needed to sign up for the pantry is proof of residence in Cattaraugus County and a signed statement of income qualification.