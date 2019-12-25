OLEAN — Hot ham and happiness were on the menu Christmas Day, thanks to dozens of volunteers and donors across the region.
The annual Christmas dinner at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels served up ham dinners for around 1,000 people on Wednesday, organizers said.
Around 750 meals were delivered or picked up at the church, while around 100 dine-in meals were served. Another 100 or so were bound for Buffalo, said Mike Tominez, who headed up the distribution efforts.
“Between drivers and meal preparation and everything, around 100 volunteers” chipped in, he said. “We deliver from Portville to Allegany, and from Knapp Creek up to Hinsdale, that’s kind of our area. The drivers come from all walks of life.”
Drivers also delivered meals to local police officers, firefighters, WellNow Urgent Care and Olean General Hospital, he added.
Sister Jean Klimczak, who expanded the dinner beyond just a Warming House event around 20 years ago, said the dinner has grown far beyond its humble origins.
New in town and unaware she had to come up with dinner for visitors to the Warming House for Christmas, she called on her sister, the late Sister Karen Klimczak, who founded The Bissonette House in Buffalo. Ten turkeys and No. 10 cans of pears arrived in haste to get dinner on the table.
“Parishioners literally came with a dish to pass,” she said. “It was also the beginning of taking food to shut-ins.”
In thanks for that early help, around 100 dinners head up to the halfway house, Sister Jean said, “going full circle.”
In the early years, she reached out to Meals on Wheels and area churches to get shut-ins on the list.
“The next year, it was Olean, Allegany, Portville, Cuba,” she said, and other area churches now offer similar dinners on Easter Sunday and Thanksgiving.
“It’s gotten to be people who have no relatives,” said Mike Nenno, adding widows, widowers and those with disabilities are often recipients. “Some of these drivers might be the only people who can see them on Christmas.”
“There’s the ‘Norman Rockwell’ picture of Christmas,” Sister Jean said. “That might be one out of 20 people… we outreach to not only the poor, but those who are suffering.”
While the Christmas dinner is hosted annually by the Basilica, it is sponsored by the Greater Olean Association of Churches, whose members each pitch in with financial and volunteer support for three annual holiday dinners.
Businesses like Beef N’ Barrel, Wegmans and Ried’s Food Barn offer great support, organizers said, and kitchen staff this year included Ben and Barb Carucci, Sis Foster, Joe and Laurie McCarthy and family, along with others helping to cook meals, dish them up and get them out the door.
Sister Jean said her nephew — who has never lived in the area — even chipped in a sizable donation to help keep the wheels rolling smoothly.
The next GOAC holiday dinner will be served on Easter Sunday
Donations toward the dinners are welcome and tax-exempt. Mail a check or money order, with “Dinners” written in the memo section, to Greater Olean Association of Churches, PO Box 446, Olean, NY 14760.