ALLEGANY — As the holidays begin to gear up and become hectic, ministry leaders at the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany seek ways to provide the true meaning of the season through several programs.
Sister Mary Lou Lafferty, local minister of the congregation, said upcoming programs at St. Elizabeth Motherhouse at 115 E. Main St. in Allegany include the Shower for Mary, the Christmas Concert and a presentation titled, “Christ and the Unicorn, An Allegory of the Incarnation in Art.” All of the events are open to the public.
“Everybody loves (the events), and enjoy something that is non-commercial and has some spiritual aspect to them,” Lafferty said of the seasonal programs. “It gets them away from the mad rush of the holiday season, between Shower for Mary, the concert a week later and Father Xavier Seubert … he’s going to give a talk in preparation for Christmas.”
The activities will begin with the 17th annual Shower for Mary beginning with the lighting of the crib at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5 and followed by a prayer service, and the offering of gifts and refreshments at 7 p.m. Lafferty said this year’s recipients of gifts, which may include donations of baby clothes and diapers for infants, is the Gerard Place shelter, which is sponsored by the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.
Lafferty said the Shower has helped other local charities in the past and but the Sisters wanted to help Gerard Place, a long-established facility, this year.
“It’s a transitional shelter for single parent families, poverty and homelessness,” Lafferty explained. “They do provide housing and all kinds of skills, such as education. They also help (women) with their new infants.”
Lafferty said the Christmas Concert, slated for 2 p.m. Dec. 15, is titled “Is There Room in Your Heart.”
The event, presented in the chapel by Marcia Wymer and Friends, will feature various holiday songs. Free-will donations will be taken and refreshments will follow.
“(The donations) are always used locally for people who have an immediate medical expense, or some kind of expense they cannot afford,” Lafferty remarked.
The Seubert presentation will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 in the large meeting room of the Motherhouse.
“He’s going to take the unicorn and compare Christ with it,” Lafferty said. “So it’s an allegory that he’s going to give. He’s doing this also in the Cloisters in New York City.”
Lafferty said the programs hosted by the congregation “is what we like to do to reach out to people in the Allegany and greater Olean area.
“We want them to know there’s another side of the celebration of Christmas, which we respect up here,” Lafferty said of the Motherhouse. “And it’s also to make them feel welcome here anytime for programs. It’s part of our charism as Franciscans.”