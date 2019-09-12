ST. BONAVENTURE — Cameron Hurst, a senior at St. Bonaventure University, was 3 when the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center were struck by hijacked jets on Sept. 11, 2001.
He doesn’t remember that day 18 years ago, but for three years he has read at St. Bonaventure ceremonies remembering the victims of 9/11. On Wednesday, Hurst read a passage from the Epistle to the Colossians, which spoke of forgiveness, compassion and peace.
“This was my third year reading for the ceremony,” said Hurst. “I’ve enjoyed doing it because I was 3 when the attacks occurred. … Even though I don’t remember the attacks, this is a cool way to give back.”
Students, faculty and staff stood solemnly outside Swan Business Center at the university for the ceremony, which began with remarks from Father Francis Di Spigno. He then invited the St. Bonaventure Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) to post the colors. An ROTC student, Maryann Turoci, then sang the national anthem.
A large bell was on the edge of the lawn, close to the McGinley Carney Center for Franciscan Ministry. Di Spigno explained that the bell, as well as a plaque, will be dedicated at the end of October, which is Francis month at the university.
The plaque and bell will serve as a physical representation of the 800th anniversary of St. Francis’s conversations with a sultan in Egypt. Di Spigno said the bell and the plaque are symbols meant to “call to mind the important and necessary need to enter into conversation.”
On Wednesday, the bell rang three times to pay homage to the three St. Bonaventure alumni whose lives were taken on Sept. 11, 2001. The ringing of the bell, in conjunction with other portions of the ceremony, was done in honor of Father Mychal Judge, Class of 1957; Rob Peraza, an undergraduate in 1994 and a master’s graduate in 1996; and Amy O’Doherty, class of 2000.
Judge was a Fire Department of New York chaplain who rushed to the WTC at first reports of the first plane hitting a tower.
The St. Bonaventure community members, also clutching white flowers honoring Judge, Peraza and O’Doherty, prayed together and, shortly after, Dr. Dennis DePerro, president of SBU, took to the podium.
DePerro spoke of the tragedy brought to the St. Bonaventure community, but said it served as a test of spirit and a call for unity and compassion. He said lessons brought about by the tragic day still apply to the St. Bonaventure community, and the nation, to this day.
“Let us not hate, but let us learn to love,” DePerro said. “Let us continue to love one another and have hope and faith in the future.”
Hurst said that each year, the ceremony has a theme of love, which is one thing that he particularly enjoys. He said that though the occasion is solemn, the university does a strong job of remembering the victims of tragedy and highlighting compassion and faith.
After DePerro’s remarks, members of the university community laid their flowers on the on-campus memorial dedicated to Judge, Peraza and O’Doherty.
Matthew DiMartino, a sophomore, said he was touched by the ceremony.
“Even though I don’t remember that day, it still means a lot that Bonaventure gives us the opportunity to respect and recognize the legacies of the victims left behind by (9/11),” DiMartino said.
Dr. Paula Scraba, said that it was meaningful to her that so many students showed up to the ceremony.
“People recognize the significance of it,” Scraba said. “We’ll never forget.”