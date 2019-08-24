ST. BONAVENTURE — Hundreds of incoming freshman stepped foot on the St. Bonaventure University campus this week, beginning a four-day Welcome Days weekend with informational, social and academic preparedness trainings to kick off the fall semester.
More than 550 freshman students entered in the fall of 2018 as well, giving the university its two largest first-year classes in the last 11 years, university officials noted.
For many of those students, day one began with move-in, where freshmen were assisted by a team of student mentors who helped families unload as each vehicle pulled up to the dormitories.
“Parents love it because it makes the move-in process a lot easier,” said Sara Barnard, assistant director of student success.
As students arrived, they were welcome to enjoy rugby matches and have conversations with peer coaches, U.S. Army ROTC representatives and campus safety.
“It’s fun to be here and see the campus coming to life,” Barnard said.
A 9 p.m. candlelight ceremony was held Thursday night on the Plassmann Hall steps, and with a block party following.
“We had a wonderfully moving candlelight ceremony last night,” the university’s president, Dr. Dennis DePerro, said. “It’s so gratifying to see another freshmen class with more than 500 students coming on board.”
Chris Brown, executive director of student services, said the ceremony is “kind of our big ritual. It’s a book-end experience where they are inducted as students on move-in day and then, during their senior year, there’s the candlelight ceremony where they’re inducted as alumni. They are two mirror-image ceremonies.”
Bernard led the orientation program over the summer, and worked with orientation leaders on a lot of the programing that happens in the fall.
“It seems like it’s all fun, but we also focus on academics,” Bernard said. “Every day there is something to get them prepared for classes on Monday, which is coming up fast.”
She outlined that events serve different purposes throughout the four days of new student orientation.
One aspect involves academic preparedness, where students meet with faculty to discuss class expectations and learning outcomes.
There are also learning events on sexual misconduct, gender discrimination, alcohol education, stereotypes and diversity awareness that take place today.
Socialization occurs during late-night activities such as bingo — a surprisingly popular venue among incoming students — karaoke and hypnotist demonstrations.
Sunday is dedicated to service, where students elect to get involved in one or more of the 60 events and organizations available on and around campus. Events include touring the YMCA, going to Gargoyle Park, joining student organization groups among many others.
Finally, a Mass of the Holy Spirit will take place, where new students will be integrated into the Bonaventure community by faculty and staff.
“One of the things I like about the system we have is the summer orientation for the students is a lot about the social situation, people getting on campus and getting comfortable calling this a place where they can stay,” said Brown. “And this week is when they really get the details for what they need for when classes start.”
As orientation comes to a close this weekend, students will utilize their knowledge and freshman experience to pursue their programs of choice.
Over the last three years, the university has added undergraduate programs in health science, cybersecurity, criminology, RN to B.S. in nursing, sports media and broadcast journalism.
“The university has worked very hard the last few years to raise our visibility locally, as well as in our key markets of Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse,” said DePerro, who was appointed president in June 2017.
“There’s a lot of excitement here in terms of providing the market with programs that are relevant and in-demand.”