St. Bonaventure president speaks to Cattaraugus County Board of Health

OLEAN — The president of St. Bonaventure University spoke Wednesday to the Cattaraugus County Board of Health on the university’s new School of Health Professions.
Dr. Dennis DePerro has made health professions a cornerstone of St. Bonaventure’s growth to help meet the demand for professionals in both undergraduate and graduate programs.
Even before he arrived on campus in June 2017, DePerro was formulating “a very ambitious strategic plan” to change St. Bonaventure’s enrollment trajectory.
DePerro served as dean of the School of Professional Studies at LeMoyne College in Syracuse, where he ran a similar health profession-based program prior to being named the 21st president of St. Bonaventure.
“I’ve already done this successfully where I came from,” DePerro told the Board of Health members.
Many of the graduate students in upcoming health profession programs will come from the university’s new undergraduate health science program, DePerro said.
An nursing master’s program, a physician’s assistant program, occupational therapy program and a public health administration program are in the planning stages for the new school.
DePerro said the original Francis Hall is being renovated in a $17.5 million makeover to house the new School of Health Professions. More than $13 million has been raised for the 18-month construction project.
DePerro’s new enrollment and marketing strategy seems to be paying off.
An eight-year enrollment decline started in 2005, when there were about 2,500 undergraduate students, DePerro said. In the 2015-16 school year there were 1,600 full-time students. But with freshmen classes in excess of 500 in the past two years, DePerro said enrollment is just under 2,000 students today.
St. Bonaventure intends to continue its partnership with the Olean Campus of Jamestown Community College. “It is a vital part of our community,” he explained. It is also a feeder college for St. Bonaventure.
The university is also expanding its online programs in business, strategic communications, clinical mental health counselor and now a master’s in cyberspace security. Online enrollment has gone from 100 students two years ago to 400, DePerro said.
The Jandoli School of Communications is the university’s “crown jewel,” he said. It is adding broadcast journalism and sports media programs.
Meanwhile, DePerro said he has not lost sight of the university’s Franciscan values.
“And there isn’t a prettier area of New York state than this end of the Southern Tier,” he said.
