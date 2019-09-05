OLEAN — Locals with ties to the Bahamas hope to help out in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.
Todd Palmer, a professor at St. Bonaventure University and founder of the university-affiliated ENACTUS, has organized a basket raffle for Friday afternoon at Jim’s Park and Shop in the Boardmanville neighborhood to raise money for relief efforts on Grand Bahama Island following the storm. The raffle will run from 2 to 7 p.m.
The business is owned by SBU professor and BonaResponds faculty adviser Jim Mahar.
“Jim and I have extensive experience on Grand Bahama Island — I’ve led trips there for 16 years. … I’ve probably brought 600 to 700 students down there,” Palmer said. “For it to happen on the island where we work is just heartbreaking.
“Three close friends of mine died,” he said, adding a family he knows spent 28 hours on the roof of a house in 100 mph winds awaiting rescue. “There’s some harrowing stories there.”
Currently, the death toll in the Bahamas stands at 23. The island has a population of around 56,000, according to census data, with a maximum elevation of 40 feet.
The storm waters have receded quickly from the island, Palmer said after conferring with contacts on the island.
While travel plans are not set yet, ENACTUS will likely be returning to the island over the winter break to lend a hand — or a hundred.
“We typically go in January, we’re still working out the logistics, but I can see bringing 100 people,” Palmer said. “We’re hoping to go in January for two weeks”
And even though the airport appears to be in relatively good shape, “we may be bringing people in boats.”
Grand Bahama Island is roughly 65 miles from Florida, and a ferry from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. to Grand Bahama takes roughly 2 ½ hours.
Beyond immediate needs of food and water — which are beginning to pour into the country from the international community — there are other needs that need to be met.
“Short-term, the biggest issue is going to be housing — it was just torn away,” Palmer said. “Sixty to 70% of the housing stock was destroyed or severely damaged.
“Even the shelters,” he said, noting many flooded during the storm. “They were moving from shelter to shelter. A lot of people are going to be homeless, and there’s not a lot of places to house them.”
In addition, schools will need to be rebuilt quickly, as well as other needs.
“You have that veneer of tourism, but behind that, it’s a developing country,” he said. “It has its share of issues — and even more now.”
Following Hurricane Wilma in 2005, ENACTUS went to the island to help with cleanup — including a grim task.
“We helped to repair cemeteries, even,” Palmer said, adding that the island uses crypts instead of graves due to the rocky ground. During the hurricane, many crypts were destroyed, causing bodies to float away.
For almost 20 years, ENACTUS has been involved with helping on the island, including lessons for schools, presentations for entrepreneurs, and service projects. In return, University of the Bahamas students have come to St. Bonaventure for training in various business-related fields including leadership, team building, and technology.