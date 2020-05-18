ALLEGANY — The messages on the side of the YouTube screen, that included comments such as “Go Susan!!!, “ were much like those hollered out during past commencement ceremonies at St. Bonaventure University’s Reilly Center.
After St. Bonaventure president Dr. Dennis DePerro conferred degrees upon the 2020 graduates at the end of the YouTube ceremony Sunday, he promised the university would conduct an actual on-campus ceremony for the graduates Oct. 10-11.
“I never imagined that this would be the way that I’d be addressing you today,” DePerro told his online audience consisting of hundreds of viewers. “During this milestone moment in your lives, you should be sharing (the celebration) with your family and friends here on the St. Bonaventure campus. But such is the nature of the lives we’re leading right now, separated for the time being knowing it’s for the well-being of everyone.”
Campuses across the nation are staging similar online graduation ceremonies as a precaution against the spread of the COVID-19 virus through gatherings of crowds.
“This isn’t meant to replace your commencement in any way,” DePerro continued. “But this day couldn’t pass without expressing how proud I am of each and every one of you — not only for what you accomplished here, but how quickly you adapted to this once-in-a-lifetime crisis to earn your degrees.”
His remarks were followed by video comments from individuals who included Dana Porzio, student speaker; Michelle Onofrio and Trevor North, each honored as an Ideal Bonaventure Student; keynote speaker Adrian Wojnarowski; and several faculty members.
“I know that there is not much I could say that could make up for the fact that we’re not in the Reilly Center today,” Porzio told her fellow classmates. “But you know what, when this is all over with we’re going to come back together and we’re going to have one heck of a celebration.”
Wojnarowski, class of 1991, of ESPN, began his comments with “There is good news, and bad news.
“You know the bad news, you’re not in the Reilly Center and walking across to the podium,” Wojnarowski said. “The good news is that you don’t have to listen to a commencement speech by me, not yet anyway.”
He also told the graduates that they would be back on campus again soon in their caps and gowns and promised that his “long-winded commencement speech is coming.”
During her comments, Onofrio said she wanted to “give a quick shout-out to my fellow classmates from the class of 2020.
“I know this wasn’t how we were planning on spending May 17, but I just wanted to offer you some words of encouragement,” Onofrio remarked. “I wanted to challenge you to think about these unique circumstances that we’re in with eyes and hearts of gratitude … for the people, places, things and experiences that have been packed into our four years here at St. Bonaventure.”
North told his fellow graduates that he was honored to be a St. Bonaventure graduate.
“The reason I love Bonaventure is because of the people I’ve met along the way,” North said. “I’ve met faculty who have turned into my mentors and fellow students who have become my friends and some of those friends have become my family.”
The speakers’ comments were followed by a number of short congratulatory remarks by faculty and staff who included Dr. Chris Mackowski who advised, “Try to be kinder than necessary, because the people around you are having a harder time than they will ever let on. And read more.”
Following a number of additional messages from several other faculty members, DePerro conferred the degrees upon the graduates. A slide show naming the graduates, some of whom were pictured, and their degrees was shown at the end of the ceremony.