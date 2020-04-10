OLEAN — A winter weather advisory for Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties continues through 2 p.m. Friday.
The National Weather Service in Buffalo indicates additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are possible — that's on top of the 3 to 6 inches possible through Friday morning.
Winds will also be gusting as high as 45 mph.
Slippery road conditions — mainly across higher terrain — was reported in the morning. Periods of snow may result in snow-covered roads and limited visibility.
Friday night should be partly clear with the temperature dropping into the upper 20s. Saturday will be warmer — mid-40s — and partly cloudy.
Easter Sunday will be about 60, cloudy and with a chance of rain.