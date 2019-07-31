Getting cops wet could soon be a felony.
Anyone who throws or sprays any substance on police could face up to four years in prison under state legislation unveiled after videos surfaced of NYPD officers being doused with water and mocked.
The bill from Assemblymen Michael LiPetri (R-I.) and Michael Reilly (R-S.I.) would make it a class E felony to throw or spray water or any other substance against on onduty cop or peace officer.
“It’s a sad day in the history of New York State when we have to legislate civility,” LiPetri said, announcing the legislation on the steps of City Hall on Wednesday. “This time it’s water — but what’s next? Gasoline? Acid?”
Reilly said the behavior “demoralizes our communities.”
Anyone violating the law would be arrested and processed, instead of getting a desk appearance ticket, according to LiPetri. The GOP pol said he was “confident” the bill could move forward even though the Assembly and state Senate are controlled by Democrats.
The measure already faces blowback.
City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams’ office said the measure was a “major overreaction.”
“The public advocate has consistently said that dousing officers with water is dangerous, shameful and unacceptable, but this proposal is a major overreaction and overcriminalization of an activity which is already illegal,” Williams spokesman William Gerlich said. “Clearly these continued actions need to stop, but hyperbole and headlines can’t drive criminal justice policy or counteract the progress we’ve made over years of reform.”
An attorney with the Legal Aid Society went so far as to call introducing the legislation “embarrassing” and said lawmakers were wasting their time to “criminalize water splashing on police, categorizing the crime in the same legal category as third-degree rape, female genital mutilation and fourth-degree arson.”
“As if officers do not already have many legal protections — as evidenced by the immense difficulty that black and Latinx communities have experienced when attempting to hold individual officers and precincts accountable for gross violations of human rights,” Anne Oredeko, supervising attorney of the racial justice unit at the organization, said in a statement. “Thankfully this bill is dead on arrival and it will die in committee. Instead of wasting time on chasing sensational headlines, these legislators should focus on the true needs of their constituents.”
Police have made several arrests after NYPD cops were captured getting doused with water and mocked in a series of videos, including one where an officer in Harlem was hit with a bucket in the back of the head.
The alleged perpetrators have been charged with felony criminal mischief and other lesser charges, including disorderly conduct, obstructing government administration and criminal tampering. The NYPD anticipates making more arrests.
The water incidents sparked outrage among police union officials and others who said Mayor de Blasio and the City Council created a disrespectful environment for officers because of their anti-cop rhetoric and the NYPD’s increasingly hands-off approach to low-level offenses.
“If mopes will dump water over the head of New York City police officers, they’ll do it to everyone,” Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch said. “It may be a water bucket today, it may be a cement bucket tomorrow.”
The mayor’s office said it is reviewing the legislation.
“The mayor has spent the last five years working to improve relations between police and the communities they serve,” de Blasio spokeswoman Freddi Goldstein said. “He will never tolerate disrespect against our officers and will always be the loudest voice in their defense.”
The head of the Transport Workers Union said the measure didn’t go far enough.
“No disrespect to police officers, but if you are going to make dousing a police officer with water a felony then you should also make spitting on a transit worker, or police officer, a felony,” TWU Local 100 President Tony Utano said in a statement.
Last year, bus and subway workers were spit at more than 150 times and 13 were spit at in the subways this July alone, according to Utano.
“There is nothing more disgusting or vile than this type of abuse that transit workers are subjected to for just wearing the MTA uniform,” Utano said. “Spitting is now just considered harassment, a violation, under the law. It’s offensively weak and needs to change.”