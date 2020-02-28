SALAMANCA — Avid outdoors people are invited to the annual Sportsman Show today and Sunday at the Seneca Allegany Event Center.
At the two-day event, local sportsmen will have the opportunity to buy, sell, trade and browse with more than 150 dealers and experts at over 350 tables and 40 booths set up in and around the casino’s events center.
Throughout the weekend, attendees can find the latest in fishing gear, hunting supplies, sporting goods, archery equipment, knife makers, taxidermy, outdoor guides, trapping supplies, hunting preserves, charter services, modern rifles, shotguns, handguns, antique firearms, military surplus items and alpaca outdoor wear.
The Seneca Nation Conservation Fish and Wildlife Division will be on site with their table set up where visitors can get information. Allie George, chief officer and director for the Allegany Territory division, said the show has been going on for about 10 years and it keeps growing.
“We (conservation department) put up a booth there every year. It’s really exciting and one of my favorite events,” he said. “This is a big outdoor sporting region and the show brings everybody together.”
George said his staff will be promoting the Seneca Nation’s new archery course, located at the fish hatchery campus, near the Red House side of Allegany State Park, and some other things they have going on this year.
“The grand opening for the archery course was actually in September. We even held a tournament back in October with about 30 shooters participating,” he said. “It’s a walking course set up like a golf course and it’s about a mile long with, I believe, 13 targets. We posted a video of a virtual tour of the course on Facebook. It will be open to the public this summer and we are hoping to open about June.”
As the largest and most diverse sporting show in Western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania, York-Penn Shows covers everyone’s outdoor recreational interests. Based in Frewsburg, the organization held its first event at the casino in 2011, returning every February since.
Founded by the late James Buck who passed away last June, York-Penn Shows culminated from his 40 years of experience in the show promotion field, and as a military and antique gun collector for over 50 years. Now with his son Jonathan Buck at the helm, the tradition continues.
According to Buck, these shows were a social event for his father who attended them since the 1970s and had promoted them since the 1980s. He said the show that was one of his father’s many legacies will go on, and his staff is proud to offer the quality show that his customers have come to expect.
Buck said sportsmen shows like this put all the items hunters and outdoorsmen are looking for all in one place at one time, so whatever they’re looking for they can find it.
“They don’t have to go to two or three different towns to find everything,” he added. “They can just go to one place.”
Besides being a place to stock up on all the essentials for future outdoor ventures, Buck said it’s also a family-friendly environment that’s educational for kids.
“They can learn about what’s going on in the outdoor world with hunting and fishing,” he said. “They can talk to the experts and learn from them.”
The doors are open through 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with an admission fee of $8. For more information, visit york-pennshows.com or contact Buck at 338-3358.