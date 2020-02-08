Spectrum cable and internet services are reportedly down throughout Upstate New York — including the Olean area.
Spectrum reported service outages from New York to New Hampshire and Maine early Saturday afternoon in a tweet.
So many people are calling Spectrum’s help line that the help line is no longer accepting calls.
The service provider did not say when the outage was expected to be fixed.
“We are investigating and working to resolve the problem,” Spectrum tweeted. “We apologize for any inconvenience this is causing.”