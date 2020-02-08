Spectrum internet and cable service was restored in the Northeast late Saturday afternoon after customers experienced service outages.
As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the services were restored, according to Charter Communications’ Lara Pritchard, senior director of communications in the Northeast. Charter operates its cable and internet service under the Spectrum name.
The company became aware of the issue around 1 p.m. Saturday after nearly 12,000 problems with TV or internet were reported about Spectrum.
In a tweet Saturday afternoon, Spectrum said services within its entire Northeast region have been impacted by fiber optic damage, and that crews were making repairs to restore service as soon as possible.
“We’ve experienced a damaged fiber in our network, crews are on scene, assessing the latest damage,” said Pritchard.
Icy storms have been moving across the northeast, Pritchard stated. “On Friday afternoon, multiple damaged fiber affected our network redundancy, thus causing the loss of some services to customers. It’s been difficult, gaining access to the area for repairs, until power and storm related damage have been cleared.”
Tens of thousands of residents in Northern New York were without power earlier Saturday as bitter cold set in following Friday's storm, and a number of warming stations and emergency shelters had been set up.
The Glens Falls Post Star reported Saturday that National Grid had 55,000 customers in Warren, Saratoga and Washington counties without power early Saturday.
Power company crews were expected to work through the weekend to restore service for all areas.