OLEAN — One of the unsung heroes at the SPCA in Cattaraugus County is Joe Reese. Board chair Joan Carl, a keen observer, says, “Joe has been at the SPCA for 6 1/2 years and is able to assume any role with grace. Honey Bear (a dog at the shelter) and the other animals love him, and he is one of the most compassionate people I’ve ever met.
“When someone surrenders a dog, he tries his best to make their transition easy. He knows everything about every dog, and has now “cross-trained” with cats. We, and the animals, are lucky to have him at the SPCA.”
No one understands why Honey Bear has been passed by for so long. He’s 5 years old and has been at the SPCA since he was 1 — and people walk right by this Australian cattle dog mix. He’s a great walker, he knows all the commands and will flourish with an experienced dog person. He travels well in a car, and is good with the public.
He loves puzzle toys, nose work and shoots and hoops, which one of the animal specialists has been practicing with him. He has strong herding drives and would do well in a household with a calm dog. He has a good foundation in obedience training and is eager to please.
He needs someone to love who is consistent with him.
MASKS AND MORE MASKS: One of the SPCA’s hardest working volunteers these days is Sheryl Anderson, who is determined to make a mask for every person who needs one.
Kim Leonard and Paula Freitag have joined her. Sheryl works night and day at this, turning her house into a production line, and offering the masks free, for only a voluntary donation to the SPCA.
Anyone who would like one of these charming and colorful masks can send an email to spcamasks@gmail.com and include their name, address, phone number, email address, the number of masks they need and if they are for adults or children. When they are ready you will be contacted with pickup instructions.
NEW KITTY BRIGHTENS HOUSEHOLD: Another amazing volunteer at the SPCA is Judy Hupf. She’s always on hand to help with whatever is needed, from fundraisers, to StrOlean, and making great animal necklaces for sale to benefit the SPCA.
She sent me an email that’s worth quoting: “You may want to mention how therapeutic pets have become in this changing world. We lost two of our elder kitties in the last year and told Karen C, the SPCA ‘cat angel,’ what we would like in a new kitty. We adopted Harry in January.
“Little did we know how important he would become in cheering us up on a daily basis. He’s like no cat we’ve ever had before, a smart, gentle giant. He touches my hand with his giant paw whenever he wants a treat, and brings his toy to my husband when he wants to play. Our cats are our in-house fur therapists during this difficult time and I can’t imagine a day without them. I’m sure most pet owners feel the same way.”
A news report said that requests for “foster dogs” had tripled during this pandemic, a reflection of how people feel about having pets around them.
PROTECT ANIMALS FROM CORONAVIRUS: A tiger at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for the coronavirus. He’s believed to have caught it from a zoo staffer. If you test positive, it’s advisable to stay distant from your cats and dogs to protect them. There is no evidence that it’s passed from pets to people.
HOW TO REVIVE AN OLD DOG: I recently saw a friend walking a happy dog and commented (from a distance) on how well he looked. She said that just two months before he could hardly walk, but as soon as he moved in with her she set up a daily exercise schedule and began giving him glucosamine/chondroitin vitamins for arthritis.
Little by little it was much easier for him to get up, to walk with her around the yard and he even began to look forward to it. Now he can use the ramp to get into the car when they head out for longer walks.
So don’t give up if your older dog seems to be on his last legs. And in older cats, if they seem to have trouble breathing in any way, it could be asthma, so consult your veterinarian immediately for treatment.
ADVICE FOR EXPECTANT CATS AND THEIR FAMILIES: Board member and retired veterinarian Ronnie Schenkein says, “A cat’s pregnancy ordinarily lasts 62-63 days and they usually give birth without difficulty. They need a clean, quiet place where they feel safe and undisturbed, but where you can check on them. It’s a good idea to prepare a place with a box or basket made soft and comfortable with clean towels or blankets which you can change as needed.
“However, they might choose their own location. Leave them alone to bond with their mother for 24 to 48 hours, but observe from a distance to be sure everything is going all right. Best for kids not to handle them for about two weeks, until their eyes open. Gently handling them is fine and part of their socialization, but don’t let it interfere with the interaction with their mother. Be sure to wash your hands before and after handling mother and babies.
“They should be able to eat soft food once their eyes open. Offering this begins to take some burden off the mother until she weans them at eight-10 weeks. You should notify your vet beforehand that your cat will be giving birth, and check to be sure she can be reached in case of emergency.”
SPCA in Cattaraugus County, 2944 Route 16 North, Olean, NY, 14760, (716) 372-8492. During this period please call to make an appointment, because they are following “no walk-in” rules. Check out their Facebook page or website to view pictures of animals for adoption, and to fill out an application in case you find someone you want to adopt during your appointment.