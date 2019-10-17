OLEAN — The SPCA in Cattaraugus County will host a Fall Open House 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday to celebrate improvements that have occurred at its headquarters.
From the new roof last year (the result of the “Raise the Woof” campaign so many generously contributed to) to the just finished installation of the HVAC system, the projects will be highlighted. Volunteers have also pitched in to renovate the lobby and paint the kennels, hoping for funding for their much needed renovation in the near future.
This event will suit both groups above, with visits and tours inside, and games and fun and food outside on the beautiful grounds.
Bring your own dogs (on a leash) and have their photos taken or their nails clipped for a small donation. Watch as the dogs are put through their paces on the newly installed Agility Field (a gift of volunteer Megan Mahoney), which brings much pleasure to both dogs and trainers. It’s amazing to watch, and demonstrations will happen every hour beginning at 12:30p.m.
There will be pet items for sale, from handmade fluffy dog and cat beds, to toys and more. For the kids (and adults) there will be pumpkin painting, face painting, a scavenger hunt, a 50/50 and a basket raffle plus a fabulous bake sale. And there will be prizes, too … this is a fun event for the whole family that will benefit the animals.
CHRISTMAS PAWTIQUE OPENS EARLY: Many of you are familiar with the outstanding Christmas “Pawtique” store at the Mall that the SPCA volunteer team holds. They work hard to make it an outstanding shopping experience, offering great gifts at very reasonable prices, all to benefit the shelter.
This year the proceeds will go toward the kennel renovation project, helping fund it as the plans are drawn up and things unfold.
The store opens for just one weekend now, partially stocked and with some seasonal decorations to coincide with the Craft Fair at the Olean Center Mall this Saturday (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
The store will re-open officially Nov. 16 through Christmas — Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
A FASCINATNG ARTICLE: In the New York Times it was reported that “Spaying, neutering, and rescuing lead to a drop in pet euthanasia.” It goes on to say that 10 years ago, when a lost, stray or abandoned animal came into a shelter there was a good chance it would not leave.
“But in a quiet transformation, pet euthanasia rates have plummeted in big cities in recent years, falling more than 75% since 2009.”
The SPCA in Cattaraugus County was a leader in this spay, neuter, rescue approach, saving the lives of so many animals, and finding them good homes. It’s nice to see other cities are taking the same path.CONGRATULATIONS to Ashley Peterson, the winner of the beautiful handmade quilt so generously donated as a fundraiser for the SPCA by Liz and Christian Tabone.
Check out the SPCA webpage: www.spcacattco.org and you’ll find some great information, from the calendar of upcoming events to heartwarming stories and photos of the latest animals ready for adoption. And to see all the cats and dogs that are hoping for homes of their own, check out PetFinder.com for SPCA in Cattaraugus County and you’ll find photos of Golden Retrievers, Coonhounds, big dogs, little dogs, and cats of all ages and colors. Or, when you attend the Open House this Saturday, check out the rotating video display in the lobby, of all the dogs ready for adoption.
SPCA in Cattaraugus County, P.O. Box 375, 2944 Route 16, north of Olean, across from Pleasant Valley Greenhouse, Olean, NY 14760. 372-8492. Open 12 — 5 p.m. daily, 1- 4 p.m. Sundays, closed Mondays.