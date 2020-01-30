OLEAN — The Southern Tier Symphony is ready to “Engage!” with the tastes of many this weekend.
The symphony will perform concerts for Series II of its 17th season, titled “Engage!,” at 7 p.m. Saturday at Olean High School, and 3 p.m. Sunday in the Bromeley Theater at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, Pa.
“Due to unforeseen circumstances at the Quick Center at St. Bonaventure, the concert on Saturday has been moved to Olean High School,” said Executive Director Laura Peterson. “The time remains the same.”
The conductor pre-concert chat begins at 6:45 p.m. Saturday, with the concert beginning at 7:30 p.m. Sunday’s concert remains as scheduled, Peterson said, with a pre-concert chat at 2:15 p.m.
The 17th season, “The Magic of Music,” opened in October. Series I, entitled “Celebrate!” featured the music of Ludwig von Beethoven for his 250th birthday, as well as selections from Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Franz Joseph Haydn. Series III, “Amaze!” will be May 9-10.
Music Director Benjamin Grow said Series II will continue a trend set previous years to stray from the traditional symphony concert.
“Our winter series is usually our pops concert,” Grow said.
Compared to a classical concert — typically with an overture, some form of symphonic or concerto piece and a second half featuring a longer, major symphony — a pops concert typically includes a wide variety of shorter pieces including songs made popular by television shows, advertisements and the musical theatre.
“It’s a great way to have some variation,” he said. “There’s something on there for everyone.”
The selections use “the full force of the symphony,” as opposed to chamber music or other classical pieces that don’t rely on the full range of instrumentation available, he added.
Musical Selections include “William Tell Overture,” “Flight of the Bumblebee,” “Sheep May Safely Graze,” “Hoe Down” from Aaron Copeland’s “Rodeo,” “The Wasp” by Ralph Vaughan-Williams, Bartok’s “Romanian Dances,” selections from the “Carmen” suites and John Whitney arrangements of several popular showtunes.
The first half focuses on the sounds of animals and nature, Grow said.
“We have the clip-clop of horses to the buzzing of insects around your head … even the sounds of going to the rodeo,” he added.
Grow also noted that many of the arrangements in the second half of the concert were put together by symphony founder Whitney, who passed away in 2014.
“We’re trying to keep it local,” Grow said, harkening back to the roots of the organization.
Grow, in his third season as music director, has worked with a wide array of ensembles in New York and serves as principal conductor of the Chelsea Opera and co-director/conductor of the sinfonietta Ensemble Échappé, which is in residence at both the American Academy of Arts and Letters and the Italian Academy at Columbia University.
He added that students are always admitted for free to all concerts.
“We’re hoping to reach out to younger audiences,” he said, encouraging students to stop by and get a taste.
As the 2019-20 concert series continues, Southern Tier Symphony organizers also encouraged continued participation in one of their key fundraising activities — adopt a musician. Peterson said the response has been good this year, with many musicians being adopted, but more are still available.
For more information on the symphony, visit www.southerntiersymphony.org or call 378-1634.