OLEAN — Over the past four months, staff at the new Tri-County Arts Council home at 110 W. State St. have enjoyed the space offered at the new art gallery and studio while greeting their new neighbors.
The latest endeavor for the Arts Council staff will be the co-hosting of the Southern Tier Biennial Contemporary Art Exhibition Saturday with the Center Gallery at Jamestown Community College (JCC) on North Union Street.
Art exhibits in the show will also be displayed at JCC’s Center Gallery. Event organizers will first host a reception at that gallery beginning at 3 p.m., where light refreshments will be provided and announcements of the Best of Show winner and Honorable Mention prizes will be presented.
The show will continue 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Tri-County art gallery, where guests can view the remaining selections in the Biennial. Food, drinks and live entertainment by Louis DiPietro will also be provided. Both receptions and exhibits, which will feature some of the best of contemporary art to be found in nine counties of the Southern Tier, are free and open to the public.
Tina Hastings, executive director of the Arts Council, said the organization’s new headquarters have been great for everyday interactions as well as shows and exhibits. The Arts Council moved from a gallery and studio in Allegany into its new home at the end of May. Since that time, the organization has hosted a grand opening and Member Exhibition.
“We are extremely happy to be in our new home in Olean,” Hastings said. “We have been enjoying meeting lots of new people who stop in to see the space, to sign up for classes and generally see what’s happening in the restored building.”
Hastings also noted that “it has been a pleasure to work with our new gallery space. Since the Member Exhibition, which was the first exhibition in our new home, we’ve added two movable wall panels that provide us with not only more hanging space, but also options for dividing the space in different ways.”
Hastings said the staff look forward to new opportunities to use the wall panels in the future, including an exhibition in November with Thomas Paquette and Mikel Wintermantel.
As for this weekend’s opening for the Biennial exhibition, she said it will feature the work of 28 artists from the area. Jurors Judy Barie, Susan and John Turbern, director of VACI Galleries in Chautauqua Institution, and Evelyn Jones Penman, assistant director at the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at St. Bonaventure University, reviewed 160 works submitted by the artists.
The artists include Sarah Baker Michalak, Myles Calvert, Robin Caster-Howard, Ryann Cooley, Eric Elwell, Tracy Feigl, Barbara Fox, Lindsey Glover, Michael Mykola Haleta, David Higgins, Donald Hill, Calvin Hubbard, JW Johnston, Colleen Kelly, Trenton Lutes, Marilyn Martin, Sally Ann Miller, Lillian Thiell Milliman, Barbara Mink, Amanda Perry Oglesbee, Catherine Paniebianco, Kathleen Quinn-Leslie, Kari Roslund, Werner Sun, Anna Warfield, Michael Weishan, Kevin Wixted and Hope Zaccagni.
The artists’ statements and photographs of their work can be found on the website, www.southerntierbiennial.com and their artworks are included in the full color printed catalog available for free at the exhibiting galleries. The exhibits will remain open through Nov. 1.
The Biennial is produced by the Arts Council, in collaboration with JCC and the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, and is made possible by an endowment from the estate of F. Donald Kenney.
For more information, call the Arts Council at 372-7455 or visit www.myartscouncil.net