OLEAN — Marie Rakus isn’t quite sure how many years students and staff at Olean High School have conducted the Souper Bowl of Caring collection for area food pantries, but she is sure of how it has affected the giving attitude of those involved.
On Wednesday, Rakus and two of her key students with this year’s drive provided some of the details of the project and why they participate.
Rakus said the collection, which is conducted the week before the Super Bowl, is distributed to the Olean Food Pantry, Loaves & Fishes and St. Vincent De Paul facilities during Super Bowl weekend. Beginning next week, non-perishable food will be collected in large bins set at the main entrance of the school, as well as from churches and businesses conducting similar drives.
The students will also conduct a food drive at Tops market on West State Street from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 1. Monetary donations are also welcomed.
“Kids in any grade, eight through 12, are invited to participate in this,” Rakus said. “It’s a community service opportunity. We put out announcements and fliers to get kids interested.
“One of the benefits I see for some of them is it’s the first time they get their feet wet in volunteering,” she added, noting the event has likely been held well over 20 years. “And it’s after the season of giving, Thanksgiving and Christmas” … when donations typically drop off at pantries.
Rakus said the Souper Bowl collection typically accrues several tons of food and approximately $500 in donations for the pantries.
In addition, each year a couple of seniors who have helped with the collection in the past are selected to serve as the coordinators of the project and as role models for other students. This year’s coordinators are Alexander Peterson and Cait Butler.
Peterson said he enjoys assisting with the project because of the help it provides to others in the community.
“I’ve done this all four years of high school,” Peterson said. “It doesn’t bother me at all, I like doing it, and getting around and helping people.”
Butler provided a similar response.
“I like that I can support local causes because that’s always important,” Butler explained. “And the students who donate and volunteer can see directly that it impacts the community.”
Butler added, “We live in a relatively small town and there most likely are people at the school who benefit from this, too.”
Peterson noted that student participation in the event varies from year to year.
“This year it seems like there are a lot of people (30) helping, but I think during my sophomore year there were like five of us,” he recalled.
Rakus said the students will help with the project in a number of capacities, including stapling papers on the collection bins for the churches, hanging up fliers, collecting at Tops and driving to pick up and drop off food at the pantries.
“They help in little ways, but it all adds up,” Rakus said of the students.
For more information on the collection or to make a donation contact Rakus at mrakus@oleanschools.org
