Some Mardi Gras, Winter Carnival events canceled amid Coronavirus concern

ELLICOTTVILLE — Plans for several Mardi Gras and Winter Carnival weekend events in Ellicottville have been changed or canceled amid concerns over coronavirus, Holiday Valley announced Friday afternoon.
The ski resort posted on its official Facebook page that the annual event’s schedule has been updated to reflect growing concerns for public safety, including canceling the Mardi Gras Parade in downtown Ellicottville Saturday night and the Costume Parade at Holiday Valley Sunday.
“The health and safety of our community members is and always has been our number one priority at Holiday Valley—never more so than now,” the resort’s post said. “As the situation around COVID-19 (Coronavirus) continues to evolve at a rapid pace, we have implemented numerous protective measures.”
Since New York state has placed restrictions on large gatherings, officials reported it is not yet clear whether these guidelines will apply to ski resorts. In the meantime, Holiday Valley will remain open for skiing and riding.
However, indoor gatherings will be limited and the resort will reduce the capacity of its indoor facilities by 50%, the post said. Holiday Valley will also limit the number of people in certain areas at one time and staff will perform extra cleaning and disinfecting procedures in the resort’s facilities.
“It goes without saying that the health and safety of our community is paramount,” the post continues. “In that regard, we are honoring any requests to cancel ski school/lift ticket/rental reservations and we are offering a credit to anyone who has booked lodging with us and has decided to change their plans.”
In the village, Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce officials met with the restaurant and bar owners and reiterated that they are all taking the proper precautions to ensure that every step is being taken to provide customers with a safe and clean environment.
“When you arrive you will notice differences, but that is because each and every one of them have your best interest in mind,” the chamber’s Facebook page said. “The only significant change you will see is a reduction in seating capacity by 50%. The intention is to reduce density, and give each customer more room.”
In order to reduce chance or spreading, some establishments may have single-use menus, plastic cups or other preventative measures, the chamber said. In the meantime, those concerned with eating out were encouraged to order to-go or purchase a gift certificate to use at a later date.
“No matter what you decide, they are willing to help you in any way,” the post said. “So please know that we are all in support of each other during this difficult time, and everything we do has the customer in mind. We look forward to seeing you soon.”
The revised Winter Carnival schedule is as follows:
Saturday, March 14
11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.: The Snowbar will operate with limited capacity at the base of Yodeler
Noon to 3 p.m.: Ellicottville Bicentennial Display, HV Lodge
1-1:30 p.m.: Edna Northrup talks about creating Holiday Valley, HV Lodge (Telecast)
2-4 p.m.: Ski Patrol Toboggan event, Beer Slalom, Retro Synchro Ski Exhibition on lower Yodeler
Ski Patrol Food Drive: Tops Market or drop off donations at Customer Service or in the Upper Patrol Room
Sunday, March 15
11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.: The Snowbar will operate with limited capacity at the base of Yodeler
Noon to 3 p.m.: Ellicottville Bicentennial Display, HV Lodge
1-1:30 p.m.: Edna Northrup talks about creating Holiday Valley, HV Lodge (Telecast)
2:30 p.m.: Dummy Downhill, Yodeler, Best Design, Big Air, Best Crash
3 p.m.: Mercy Flight Raffle Drawing at Snowbar. Win a helicopter ride!
Ski Patrol Food Drive: Tops Market or drop off donations at Customer Service or in the Upper Patrol Room