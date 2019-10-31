OLEAN — Kindergarten and first-grade students from Southern Tier Catholic School dodged the rain Thursday morning by trick-or-treating through the halls of Eden Heights of Olean Assisted Living and Memory Care.

Residents sported various costumes and handed out candy to the students as they traveled around the building, said
Danielle DeLong, community development director at Eden Heights.
 
Staff of Eden Heights and Southern Tiger Catholic were also dressed for the holiday. Two of nine Southern Tier Catholic teachers were comically dressed as their principal, Tom Manko.

