Snyder 'blindsided' by County Legislature naming chambers after him

OLEAN — James J. Snyder has been a staple in Olean and Cattaraugus County politics since 1962 when he was first elected to the Olean Common Council from Ward 10. The last serving member of the “original” Cattaraugus County Legislature, Snyder was first elected to Little Valley in November 1969 and took the oath of office in 1970.
Since then he has served as a county lawmaker for 39 years, including 13 as chairman.
On Wednesday afternoon, he presided over his final meeting of the county legislature.
He was prepared to make a few remarks at the end of the meeting, but a “secret” resolution had been given to everyone but Snyder.
It named the legislative chambers the James J. Snyder Jr. Legislative Chambers and included the date: Dec. 11, 2019.
Many of Snyder’s family members were there to witness his last meeting, including his wife, Paula, and son, Joseph Snyder, a county legislator who lives in Ischua.
“I was blindsided,” Snyder said Friday of the chamber being named in his honor. “I had no idea they were going to do that.
“Every politician has got a clock ticking inside,” Snyder continued. “It’s time to get out. Sixty years of public life is enough.”
He smiles when reminded that he was prohibited by local law from running for another four-year term. County lawmakers are currently limited to three four-year terms.
“I’m extremely thankful Cattaraugus County is in great financial shape,” Snyder said, noting that county services are being delivered and there is a good group of department heads. The county is well-run, he said.
“I’ll be 84 next week, “ Snyder mused. “It’s a full-time job to stay alive.”
A “competitive guy,” Snyder said his business background helped him climb the leadership ladder in the Legislature. He succeeded Harold O. Dewey as chairman, a post he held for 11 years.
“The timing was right,” Snyder said, adding, “I enjoyed it. My hobby was public service.” His “day job” was vice president of the Western New York American Automobile Association.
What does Snyder consider some of his most significant accomplishments?
He cautions that he was not single-handedly responsible for any project, but part of a majority of legislators.
“The most obvious is Jamestown Community College,” Snyder said. “I worked on that for 25 years. It needed to be in downtown Olean. Finally, we pushed it to the finish line in an 11-10 vote. It is there for people in the region who want to help better themselves.”
Paula Snyder is now the executive director of the Cattaraugus County Campus of Jamestown Community College.
Snyder favored a downtown Olean location for the Cattaraugus County Office Building in Olean that was built off Buffalo Street back in the 1980s. The county office spaces spread around Olean needed to be consolidated into one location, he said.
“I’ve always had a soft spot in my heart for the SPCA,” Snyder said. “The current SPCA was built largely with CETA money.” He’s taken other opportunities over the years to help the animal shelter in the town of Olean.
Snyder said one of the high points of his public service career was his induction into the Hawk Clan of the Seneca Nation of Indians.
He also served as president of the New York Association of Counties and the National Association of Counties.
Snyder has no specific plans for after Dec. 31 when his term expires.
“I’m interested in the Child Advocacy Center,” Snyder said. He hopes to be able to help the organization in some way.
“I’ve got to find some new things to do,” Snyder said. “I won’t be sitting around doing nothing, I know that.”