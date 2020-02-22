SALAMANCA — The roar of snowmobile engines heard throughout the west end of Salamanca Friday continues today with round two of the Seneca Allegany Snocross National.
For the eighth consecutive year, thousands of snowmobilers and fans of the sport will gather at the Seneca Allegany Resort and Casino as 300 racers make their way around the track constructed on the casino’s east parking lot.
“We hope for a great event once again this year,” said Linda Hitchcock, General Manager at the casino. “It’s a great event to bring guests into the area and see what we have to offer.”
Snowmaking machines and groomers have been on site for the past couple of weeks preparing the track for amateur, youth and professional class racers to take on the 6th stop in the eight-event International Series of Champions (ISOC) AMSOIL Championship Snocross series.
Salamanca is the farthest east racers compete on the circuit. The event makes up rounds 11 and 12 of the 2019-20 ISOC Series.
Previous races were held at Duluth, Minn.; Fargo, N.D.; Shakopee, Minn.; Deadwood, S.D. and Dubuque, Iowa. The next stop of the season will be in Grand Rapids, Mich. on March 13 and 14 before the final regular-season event in Lake Geneva, Wis., March 20-22.
Point leaders in the major classes after 10 rounds include Elias Ishoel of Oppdal, Norway (Pro), Francis Pelletier Saint-Prime, Quebec (Pro Lite), Megan Brodeur of Coaticook, Quebec, (Pro Women) and local favorite Jesse Kirchmeyer of nearby Arcade (Snowbike).
“The points race for the Pro class has been a battle each event with Elias Ishoel having the points lead going into Seneca,” said Gene Shaw, ISOC Racing spokesperson. “Second-year pro Daniel Benham and Lincoln Lemieux are pushing hard for the lead.”
Round two finals of the Pro, Pro Lite, Women’s Pro and Snowbike classes will be featured during the evening sessions set to begin with opening ceremonies at 6 p.m.
Day practices begin at 7:45 a.m. with youth preliminaries starting at 8:55. Pro practices begin at 1 p.m. General admission tickets may be purchased at the gate.
All AMSOIL Snocross races are taped for later broadcast on the CBS Sports Network. The Seneca Allegany Snocross is scheduled for broadcast on March 8 at 11 a.m. (Round 11), and March 15 at 11 a.m. (Round 12).