LITTLE VALLEY — Richard Smith, the Republican candidate for Cattaraugus County Legislature in District 8 — the city of Olean — widened his Election Night lead over Democrat Adam Jester after absentee ballots were counted Tuesday.
Smith, who comes from a well-known political family, outpolled Jester by 26 votes after more than 100 absentee ballots from Olean were counted.
Also on Tuesday, the absentees in Olean Ward 7 showed Democrat David Anastasia winning over Republican newcomer Reed McElfresh, 206-202. Before the absentees were counted, McElfresh held a four-vote margin over Anastasia, who is a former alderman and county legislator.
Smith and Jester both sat through nearly 3 1/2 hours of counting the absentee ballots by Republican Election Commissioner Cortney Spittler and Democratic Commissioner Kevin Burleson.
The counting was punctuated on occasional challenges from the commissioners or observers. Some required consulting with state elections officials in Albany.
After he was declared the winner of the third seat in District 8, Smith said, “I’m thinking of my Dad,” former longtime Olean Mayor William O. Smith, and his brother, Bill Jr., who also served on the Olean Common Council.
“Politics is in my blood,” Smith said. “I can’t wait to start working for Olean and Cattaraugus County.”
If the Election Night totals hold up in absentee ballots in District 6 — the towns of Allegany and Carrollton — Republicans will control 16 of the 17 seats on the County Legislature. There are enough absentee ballots to potentially allow Democratic Legislator Barbara J. Hastings of Allegany to close the gap with Republican R. Donald Benson Jr.
The Nov. 5 totals showed Benson leading 952-939. Absentee votes in the district will be counted today by the Board of Elections.
Democrat David Koch of Salamanca was the only clear winner out of 15 Democratic County Legislature candidates. He could be caucusing by himself.
Smith said the door-to-door campaign he and Republican running mates Frank Higgins, the only incumbent county legislator from Olean in the eight-way race for three seats, and Alderman Kelly Andreano was the reason for their success.
“We really knocked on doors,” Smith said. “It paid off. It was very positive — a team effort. It’s an honor to be elected. We worked hard.”
Jester, who was 19 votes behind Smith in the unofficial Election Night tally, found himself down by 26 votes after the absentees were counted.
“We had a lot of good candidates,” Jester said.
However, state and national politics got in the way, he believes. Democrats may hold the enrollment edge in the city, but there is a Republican “lean.”
Jester said he plans to “do as much as I can for Olean as I focus on the private sector.”
The addition of absentee ballots to Election Night tallies show:
Andreano — 1,557.
Higgins — 1,461.
Smith — 1,217.
Jester — 1,191.
John Crawford — 1,181.
Gerard lefeber — 915.
Brian George — 285.
Matt Patterson Volz — 285.
(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)