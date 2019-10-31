The race for the two open seats in District 3 of the Cattaraugus County Legislature will be a triple-double on Election Day as voters have the choice of six candidates.
Sharon J. Mathe and Colette M. Schoening will appear on the Democratic and Working Families party lines; Michael M. Brisky and Ginger D. Schroder will appear on the Republican, Conservative and Independence lines; and Chad Neal and Abram Stanczykowski will appear on the Libertarian line.
Current District 3 representatives Robert Breton and Donna Vickman did not seek re-election.
District 3 covers the towns of Ellicottville, Farmersville, Franklinville, Lyndon, Machias and Mansfield.
Sharon J. Mathe
Mathe said as she watches the national political divisiveness drill down to the local level, she can either complain or take part in a solution.
“I can no longer stand-by and allow hatred and fear to marginalize fellow citizens, greed to evaporate the hard earned gains of middle and lower-class workers gained through collective bargaining and allow profit for a few override the needs of an entire community,” she said.
Working as a registered nurse for over 40 years, including 20 years in rural health networks and 12 as executive director of the Healthy Community Alliance, Mathe said she has developed relationships with a variety of funding sources and area department leaders as well as an understanding of how government functions at many levels.
“Yet, probably the two most valuable skills are the ability to first listen and hear the voices in our community and then to respond by building partnerships or coalitions so we can work together despite our differences,” she added.
In her years in local health care initiatives, including Southern Tier Health and the Healthy Community Alliance, Mathe said she helped tackle a lack of accessible dental services, formed an insurance product and a number of programs in response to community health issues.
As with her running-mate, Schoening, while campaigning, Mathe said a majority of those she talked to mentioned four frequent concerns in the county: repairing and maintaining infrastructure, the opioid crisis, the economy and increasing emergency services volunteers.
“We have found that the majority of those we talk with ... are focused on topics that may be addressed by the county, not controversies that are debated and a focus of the State or national governments,” she said.
If elected, Mathe said she hopes to bring to the legislature a proven ability to build relationships and partnerships to address county and community issues, approaching it with a bi-partisan philosophy.
Mathe said she also intends to invite the public to share their thoughts to create solutions, welcoming and exploring innovative ideas brought by community members. She also plans to recommend legislative sessions be recorded to foster transparency and hold elected officials accountable, as well as continue to foster the shared services program initiated in the county’s municipalities.
“[I] believe our community benefits when people from all political parties work together for the common good, just as the current County Legislative bi-partisan coalition is doing,” she added.
Ginger D. Schroder
Schroder said she decided to run because the legislature has work to do in many areas across the county, including in the infrastructure, health systems, preserving the rural lifestyle and strengthening the economy.
“I have the skill set, experience and desire to meaningfully contribute to and be a part of devising solutions to these issues,” she said.
Although never running for an elected office before, Schroder said she has a history of public and charitable service, including volunteering for the county’s Equine Committee, the SPCA and as an EMT for the Franklinville Fire Department.
During her legal career, Schroder said she’s acted in many representative capacities during my legal career, including being retained to conduct the county’s labor contract negotiations.
“I developed a solid understanding of the county’s fiscal picture, its budgeting process and I forged a productive working relationship with county legislators and the county’s unions,” she said.
Schroder said she loves living and working in Cattaraugus County, but she believes the ill-planned industrial development, which she said is controlled by people who do not and will not live here, is one of the county’s biggest threats. She said she’s been a vocal critic of the Alle-Catt wind project.
“Poorly designed industry impacts the health and well-being of the citizenry and drives down property values upon which our tax revenues depend,” she said. “Our tax dollars simply should not support any project that can harm property values, hurt our tourism economy or degrade our rural living environment.”
Having grown up on a farm, Schroder said she quickly learned the value of hard work, which she has carried with her throughout life and hopes to bring to the legislature. She said she has been recognized regionally or her work as an attorney and operates a poultry farm with her husband in Farmersville.
“These skills are highly translatable to legislative concerns, process and to solving county-wide issues and problems. I do not claim to have all of the answers to all of the issues … but I am a quick study, and I have an open mind when confronting a new issue,” Schroder said.
“If I am lucky enough to win the confidence of the voters in my district on Nov. 5, I promise to work hard to improve the lives of all the residents of Cattaraugus County,” she added.
Abram Stanczykowski
Stanczykowski decided to run for Legislature when he heard the Libertarian party line was open.
“We badly need a third, even a fourth, party in government,” he said. “That needs to be built from the ground up, and this is a great place to do it. What has the two-party system done for you lately?”
Stanczykowski said he believes in the party values as well, saying county residents are overtaxed and over-regulated by an over-inflated government at every level.
As a county resident for over 25 years, Stanczykowski said he has worked his whole life, contributing and paying taxes. However, he said the amount of freedom and freedom over your own property that paying taxes gets you is “absurdly minimal.”
“People in my generation and those younger, are trying to obtain the lifestyle the people who govern us already have,” he said. Stanczykowski said previous generations obtained their status and property in a much friendlier economy than today’s.
“Jobs were plentiful, pay was good and all property was cheaper,” he continued. “We are never going to thrive when we are governed by people that don’t truly understand what it takes to ‘come up’ in today’s world.”
If elected to the legislature, Stanczykowski said he would like to look into reducing the amount of county owned property, potentially turning some of them into tax revenue.
“County jobs pay well compared to the average income in this county,” he said. “I would support creating county jobs compared to payraises.”
Stanczykowski said he wants to encourage diverse farming in any way the county can, mentioning Blueberry Hill Farm in Franklinville and the Childs Blueberry Farm in Hinsdale as examples of farming other than corn and dairy the county could see.
“There are orchards, honey, maple farming, hemp, the list goes on,” he said. “Some of this farming generates tourism and all of it generates jobs. Beautiful farms sell well below value at the tax auction every year to non-county residents. This property is left undeveloped and does nothing to generate wealth and employment in our county. Agriculture is one of our greatest assets, so I believe changing that trend should be a priority.”
Colette M. Schoening
Schoening said in recent years she has been the eyes, ears and sometimes voice for residents of the county.
Since the proposal to sell the county nursing homes, in one of which her husband resides, Schoening said she has been one of the only residents to regularly attend Legislative meetings.
“The most important and best experience I have is attending the legislative meetings,” she said. “This experience has shown me what type of legislator I will be and what type I will not be.”
A past Lyndon fire commissioner and a current Lyndon Board of Assessment Review member, Schoening said she is also an everyday resident that understands the issues facing the everyday person in Cattaraugus County.
“I think more people willing to work together and put county over political party is what we need to fix Cattaraugus County,” she said. “There are many issues facing the county right now … and I want to be part of the solution, not the problem.”
A resident of Lyndon, Schoening said she helped address several local issues in her home town with town officials and the condition of dilapidated roads. She has also volunteered at the nursing home in Olean and helped with the annual basket raffle to benefit the residents and activities there.
As with her running-mate, Mathe, Schoening mentioned the same four frequent concerns in the county: repairing and maintaining infrastructure, the opioid crisis, the economy and increasing emergency services volunteers.
“I have seen first hand we need more transparency and accountability for actions taken by the Legislature,” she added.
If elected, Schoening said she would focus on continuing to building the bipartisan coalition, increasing emergency responder volunteerism and training and build a better relationship between the county and municipalities.
She said she also wants to see committee and board meetings recorded and live streamed so the public can know what is going on and stay informed.
“We need to make it more accessible for the public to get involved in county government so they understand how it works and are not intimidated to come and speak,” she said. “We need to lift the black cloud from this county and not allow it to continue and become worse.”
ALSO ON THE ballot are Brisky, former Cattaraugus County Republican election commissioner and aide to Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, and Chad Neal, a journalist and bartender in Ellicottville. Brisky and Neal did not respond to requests for comments.