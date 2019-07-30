Siena College's president, Brother F. Edward Coughlin, a graduate of St. Bonaventure and former vice president for its Franciscan Mission, has died. He was 71.
Coughlin died after suffering a stroke while undergoing scheduled, non-emergency surgery on July 23 for a congenital heart defect. He died early Tuesday at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, Siena said in a news release.
Siena is a Catholic, Franciscan college outside Albany.
“The entire Siena College community is shocked and deeply saddened at Brother Ed’s untimely and unexpected passing,” John F. Murray, chairman of Siena’s Board of Trustees, said. “He served Siena with distinction and with a heartfelt commitment to the Franciscan ideals that governed his life and the life of the college. He set an extraordinary example of servant leadership for our community, and we extend our condolences to his family and to the Franciscan friars of the Holy Name Province.”
Although a decade younger, Dr. Dennis R. DePerro, St. Bonaventure's president, grew up in the same South Buffalo neighborhood as Coughlin. They both graduated from Bishop Timon High School.
“This is such a profoundly sad day, not only for the Siena and St. Bonaventure families, but for the entire brotherhood of Franciscan friars,” said DePerro, who became SBU’s president in 2017.
“Bother Ed was a mentor, a tremendous friend and colleague to lean on, both for advice and support, in my time here as president," DePerro said. "Beyond that, he was simply a remarkable human being, a wise and gentle spirit who lived each day the Franciscan ideals that make institutions like St. Bonaventure and Siena so special."
Coughlin was named interim president of Siena in August 2014, when his predecessor, the Very Rev. Kevin J. Mullen, was elected to lead the Franciscan friars of the Holy Name Province. Mullen is a St. Bonaventure trustee.
Coughlin was officially appointed the 11th president of Siena that November, and was formally inaugurated in a campus ceremony in October 2015.
“Franciscan Brother. It was much more than a title in the life of Edward Coughlin — it was his identity,” Mullen said. “He was a Franciscan Brother to all. Whether meeting him for the first time or renewing a long-standing relationship, Ed was your ‘brother.’ Like St. Francis, he met you as an equal and immediately affirmed your dignity and worth."
During his five years in office, Coughlin was credited with overseeing successes in new academic programming, enrollment and marketing, fundraising and facility enhancement.
Margaret E. Madden, Siena’s vice president for academic affairs, was named acting president at the start of Coughlin’s medical leave in June. She will now serve as interim president while the school conducts a presidential search.
At the time of his appointment as interim president of Siena, Coughlin was a Siena trustee and vice president for Franciscan mission at St. Bonaventure. He served twice as director of St. Bonaventure’s Franciscan Institute, where he oversaw the research program’s academic course offerings and extensive publications, and was a member of the Institute’s summer faculty.
Author of more than 20 articles and book reviews, he also holds a doctorate from The Catholic University of America and a master’s degree from Boston College. He presented at academic and pastoral conferences across the United States and around the world, from New Jersey to Texas, Ireland to Japan and Bolivia to Zambia.
Coughlin, who announced last month he planned to step down as president when his contract expired in August 2020, is survived by one brother, four sisters and several nieces and nephews.
A wake will be held 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the St. Bonaventure University Chapel in Doyle Hall. A vigil wake service will follow at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
A Mass of Resurrection will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 5, at the St. Bonaventure University Chapel, with burial to immediately follow at St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Allegany. A reception following burial will be held on campus in the Doyle Hall Dining Room.
Siena plans to host a memorial service for Coughlin in September.