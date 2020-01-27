LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County Sheriff Timothy Whitcomb was elected to serve as a member of the New York State Sheriffs’ Association’s Executive Committee at the organization’s 86th annual Winter Training Conference in Albany this past week.
The association, headquartered in Albany, is comprised of the state’s 55 elected and three appointed sheriffs. It was formed in 1934 to represent the interests and concerns of sheriffs and their constituents before the state legislature, the governor’s office and state criminal justice agencies and to provide training and support.
The executive committee guides the activities of the organization between annual meetings.
Whitcomb has served as county sheriff since 2009.
Among other actions taken by the association at the annual conference was the adoption of resolutions opposing the decriminalization of marijuana in New York.
The association noted that legal marijuana is “contrary to everyone’s efforts to fight the opioid epidemic and vaping epidemic.”
Sheriffs also oppose Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposal for shared county jails “as being harmful to families, defense attorneys, the inmates themselves and the taxpayers.”
The sheriffs also continue to urge changes to the recently enacted bail and discover rules in New York state.