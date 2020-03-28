LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County Sheriff Timothy Whitcomb was quick to respond Friday to a question about whether a county jail inmate had been infected with the coronavirus.

No inmate has coronavirus, Whitcomb told the Olean Times Herald, which received an email from the mother of an inmate, who said he’d heard there was a case of COVID-19 in the jail.

Whitcomb said jail staff had indicated that, among recent inmates, one looked sick because he was an addict in withdrawal. Another inmate admitted feigning illness by coughing, the sheriff said.

“We scan everyone’s temperature — new prisoners and staff,” the sheriff said.

“We’ve suspended onsite inmate visitation,” Whitcomb said, cutting off another possible source of coronavirus infection.

“Also, we’re no longer taking any new federal inmates,” Whitcomb said. “We don’t have a say on how many local inmates we have.”

Due largely to the state’s new bail reform laws, there are about 20 fewer county jail inmates than at this time last year. There are currently about 110 inmates, Whitcomb said. This frees up a wing that could be used for isolation of suspected COVID-19 cases in the jail.

Whitcomb said medical staff have procured essential personal protective equipment and are in communication with the county’s Office of Emergency Services over future supplies.

Whitcomb is looking to get more of a PPE supply for patrol deputies as well. The current supply is sufficient, but future supplies need to be obtained soon, he said.