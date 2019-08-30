BELMONT — Efforts to cut costs and collaborate brought out representatives from roughly one-third of Allegany County’s 29 towns and villages to Tuesday’s shared services meeting.
Kier Dirlam, director of planning for the county, invited county staff, elected municipal officials and residents of Allegany County to attend the meeting in the legislative chambers in Belmont.
Those in attendance witnessed a presentation of current and prospective shared services projects in some towns in the county.
Dirlam explained how towns can apply for Rotella Grant projects and the benefits of towns collaborating on projects for reduced costs including shared water facilities, group incentives for converting street lights to LEDs and hazard mitigation plans.
Elizabeth Burakowski of New York State Homes and Community Renewal was in attendance and available for questions. A special address given by Richard Tobe, director of Special Intergovernmental Projects with the state Department of Labor, clarified some details about qualifying for and acquiring grant matching funds for shared services projects.
Also at the meeting, the county’s new administrator, Deborah McDonnell, was introduced to officials and the community. One of the first tasks McDonnell has been assigned is the shared services project.
After greeting the attendants, she outlined her intent to encourage collaboration among towns in Allegany County. She noted her 25 years of experience in the Adirondack Mountains redeveloping Saranac Lake and working at Lake Placid, as well as 10 years redeveloping old abandoned industrial sites in Fairborn, Ohio, into new enterprises for the community.
“I really enjoy working with people, partnering with people and solving problems,” McDonnell said. “That’s what I love to do.”
McDonnell also explained what Allegany County towns can do to share services in the coming years.
“If we have several smaller communities that may not be able to achieve what they want on their own, we can partner and work together,” she said. “And perhaps the county can find a way to help write a grant to get you the money that may not be accessible on your own but can as a partner. That’s what the governor’s looking for — partnerships.”
H. Kier Dirlam, office of planning director for Allegany County, brought the session up to date on 2018 shared services projects, which were presented at three public hearings last year. In October, there was a vote in the Legislative Chambers, where most of the towns and villages were in attendance to make the shared services official, leaving the county in compliance.
“Last year we finished up the hazard mitigation plan update that involved all the 29 towns and villages in the county,” Dirlam said. “Historically that has been every five years that we would do that process. It’s super painful and we hope to now make this a yearly process.”
Among the cost-saving objectives from 2018 discussed were:
- Leveraging health care consortia to generate insurance savings;
- Converting streetlights to LED technology;
- Group purchasing of electricity and natural gas;
- Online and county-supported tax collection;
- Centralized bulk purchasing;
- Joint tax assessment and property revaluation;
- Collaborating on water and sewer services;
- Evaluating potential municipal reorganizations; and
- Exploring shared highway equipment, offices, staff and contracts.
Another shared service option provided by Dirlam was a four-page state document regarding procedures to merge two towns into one.
“With 29 towns, there’s probably some room for that,” he said, adding, “No one is forcing it, but it is available.”
Finally, Dirlam noted the public hearing on shared services slated for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 26 in the Legislative Chambers has been cancelled in order to provide towns more time to communicate with the county and work on shared services plans.