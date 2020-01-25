BELMONT — A smaller shared services plan for Allegany County is on its way to the state for review.
The county planning department showcased the state-mandated 2019 Countywide Shared Services Initiative plan to the Board of Legislators on Friday, capping off months of work.
“We have to do this through 2021 so far — and we look forward to the challenge,” said Michelle Denhoff, a planning and development specialist with the county.
While the savings are estimated to be less than 1 cent per taxpayer across the county, officials noted that around $21,000 could be saved under the plan.
Officials noted savings estimates in the 2018 plan were significantly higher, as the plan included:
- Bulk purchasing, estimated at $240,000
- A Healthcare consortia for employees, around $180,000
- LED streetlights for municipalities, $100,000
- Joint tax assessment, $70,000
- Group utility purchases, $30,000
- Online or county-supported tax collections, $25,000
Not all of those have been implemented, or implemented by all municipalities, director of planning Kier Dirlam said, and Denhoff noted that many municipalities are also still working on implementing the 2018 plan.
The 2019 county plan does not include any school districts or fire districts, which take in almost half of the property tax dollars across the county.
Created in the state budget approved in 2017, the initiative calls on local governments to find cost savings through collaborative efforts. Under the law, the counties outside of New York City were required to create a panel for shared services, create a plan either that year or in the next year, and the state would offer matching funds for the amount saved.
Areas of potential savings included:
- The elimination of duplicative services;
- Shared services, such as joint purchasing, shared highway equipment, shared storage facilities, shared plowing services, and energy and insurance purchasing cooperatives;
- Reduction in back office administrative overhead; and
- Better coordination of services.
Allegany County officials in 2017 chose to delay implementing a plan, instead waiting until 2018 to complete the process. Around 40% of counties across the state took a similar tack.
Property taxes are the largest tax burden to the New York taxpayer, according to the Department of State, with the typical taxpayer paying 2.5 times more in property taxes than in income taxes.
It’s not the first time in recent memory the state has passed legislation to stem the rising tide of property taxes.
The 2011 property tax cap limits how far municipalities can raise the property tax levy under a formula. As a base, the formula uses a rate of two percent — where the cap gets its misnomer as “the two-percent tax cap” — or the annual change in the Consumer Price Index, whichever is lower. However, the rate has been as low as 0.12 percent, and with calculations varying based on other factors, a few municipalities have seen tax caps requiring a decrease in tax levy.