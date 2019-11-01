Several trees were reported blown down by high winds throughout Cattaraugus County, but widespread power outages were not reported.
National Grid, according to its power outage map posted and updated on its website, was reporting that close to 150 customers were without power late Friday morning.
Isolated outages were reported in the towns of Allegany and Portville, Humphrey, Great Valley, Ellicottville, East Otto Mansfield and Ashford.
A power line was reported down in Franklinville late Thursday night, while Route 394 in the town of Randolph was reported closed by a fallen tree late Thursday.
Chipmunk Road was reportedly blocked Thursday night by a fallen tree as well.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency for Cayuga, Chautauqua, Dutchess, Erie, Essex, Hamilton, Herkimer, Montgomery, Oneida, Saratoga and Warren counties as a result of the heavy rains and high winds across the state.
The governor's office said the extreme weather caused nearly 60 roads closures across the state and has left more than 241,000 buildings or homes without power.
Cuomo said he is deploying 200 members of the National Guard to assist localities with response and clean-up operations. The soldiers and airmen will be deployed over the next 24 hours and will be equipped with frontloaders and dump trucks to assist with clearing debris.
"Overnight a severe storm hit the state, bringing with it high wind gusts up to 70 mph and heavy rain that caused flash flooding and widespread power outages," Cuomo said. "These situations can be a matter of life and death, and I am urging all New Yorkers to exercise extreme caution and only travel if necessary."
In Western New York, thestrong winds were expected to diminish from by Friday afternoon. Another surge of colder air could bring more lake-effect snow across the higher terrain east of the lakes later Saturday night and Sunday morning.
National Grid officials said they fielded a force of nearly 2,300 workers across Upstate New York to remove downed wires, trees, tree limbs, broken poles and other hazards and restoring power to the more than 175,000 customers impacted by the high winds.
As of 8 a.m. Friday, National Grid had successfully restored power to 75,000 impacted customers. Hardest hit areas include Erie County, where nearly 30,000 customers were without power, and Saratoga County, where 17,000 customers lost service.
“This storm continues to impact our electricity system,” said Melanie Littlejohn, National Grid’s New York vice president. “As anticipated we’re seeing cases of downed wires in addition to broken poles and uprooted trees on our power lines. Our crews will continue to be out there in full force bringing service back to customers as quickly and safely as possible.”