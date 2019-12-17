Senecas open new lounge for sports betting at Seneca Allegany Casino

SALAMANCA — Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong Sr. opened the new Seneca Allegany Sports Lounge and placed its first sports bet Tuesday morning.
The sports lounge “opens a new chapter” in the Seneca Nation’s development of the local gaming experience, Armstrong said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony inside the Seneca Allegany Resort and Casino.
It follows the opening of sports betting at the Buffalo Creek Casino in Buffalo a few days earlier. The Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino is expected to open sports betting operations soon.
Armstrong said patrons can experience televised sporting events like the Buffalo Bills, Sabres and Bandits. New York Yankees baseball games will also be broadcast on giant flatscreen televisions, the Seneca president said.
There is a wall of touchscreens where patrons can place bets, or a guest desk where sports bets can be made with attendants.
“I’m proud to see how this area has grown over the past 15 years,” Armstrong told those attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “The Seneca Nation is proud to be a leader in growth in Western New York.”
Holly Gagnon, president and CEO of Seneca Gaming Corp., was very excited about the opening of the Sports Lounge. “Who’s ready to take a bet?” she asked.
Later, Gagnon said sports betting “is uncharted territory” for the Senecas’ gaming operations, but wagering at the Buffalo casino has been better than initially expected.
Sports betting is in-person only at the present time.
The computer infrastructure used for the in-person sports betting is the same software that can run a mobile program, Gagnon explained. “We’ll be ready if we get that (mobile betting) approved.”
The new sports lounge has numerous tables and chairs with good views of the flat screen televisions. Food and beverages are also available.
“This is monumental for our gaming entertainment,” Armstrong said, noting in particular the Buffalo sports fans.
“Mobile betting will be a big deal,” the Seneca president added.
“This is the first step,” Armstrong said as he surveyed the sports betting lounge.
The State Legislature may address the issue in the coming session, but the roll-out on mobile sports betting could be another year away.
Pegula Sports & Entertainment is a partner in the Seneca Allegany Sports Lounge — the Buffalo Sabres mascot, Sabretooth, and Sabres alum Don Luce were on hand for the ribbon-cutting.
In addition to the Sabres, Terry and Kim Pegula’s far-reaching sports and entertainment company also owns the Buffalo Bills as well as the Buffalo Bandits and Rochester Knighthawks of the National Lacrosse League and the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League.