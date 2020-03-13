SALAMANCA — All Seneca Resorts & Casinos entertainment shows, including Saturday night's Aaron Lewis concert, are postponed through March due to concern over coronavirus.
The Seneca Resorts & Casinos, as with other New York casinos, remain open and operational.
"We have been in contact with our casino counterparts across the region with regards to how everyone is handling this current situation," Seneca Resorts & Casinos said in a press statement.
The statement said the casinos are tracking guidance from local and national health officials "to provide the highest level of health and safety to our guests and team members. We have implemented enhanced precautions and we will continue to monitor the situation as it unfolds to be sure we are taking the most comprehensive actions."
Lewis was to perform at the Seneca Allegany Event Center.
If shows are rescheduled, ticket holders may keep their tickets, which will be honored for the new show date. Refunds will be available at the point of ticket purchase, Seneca Resorts & Casinos said in a press statement Friday.