SALAMANCA — Seneca Resorts & Casinos announced temporary furloughs Thursday for some employees as a result of the COVID-19 shutdown.
The furloughs take effect Monday and no specific date was slated the resorts to reopen. Seneca Resorts & Casinos executives continue to monitor the situation daily.
Seneca Resorts & Casinos said it will continue to provide health, dental, disability, vision and life insurance coverage through May 31 to furloughed team members. Employee assistance programs also remain in place.
"We have reached the very difficult decision that temporary furloughs are necessary at this time," said Holly Gagnon, president and CEO of Seneca Gaming Corp. "Impacted team members were notified first and we will continue to guide them through this process with our internal human resources hotline."
Since the closure, all three casinos have provided three weeks of paid time off to more than 3,700 employees, Gagnon said.
"We hope to end this furlough quickly and welcome our team members, our Seneca family, back as soon as possible,” she said.