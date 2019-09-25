JIMERSONTOWN — The Seneca Nation of Indians announced Wednesday it has reached an agreement with the New York State Thruway Authority regarding long-needed repairs on the portion of the New York State Thruway that crosses the Nation’s Cattaraugus Territory.
“After multiple requests, the Seneca Nation was finally able to engage the New York State Thruway Authority in direct communication over the last several days regarding the deplorable condition of this stretch of Thruway,” President Rickey Armstrong Sr. said
“That direct communication resulted in a cooperative agreement, so that this work can finally begin,” Armstrong said at a press conference at the Seneca Tribal Offices.
U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, praised the Seneca Nation and Gov. Andrew Cuomo for coming to an agreement to fix the crumbling Seneca Nation portion of I-90 to guarantee the safety of the traveling public.
Reed has been pushing since August for the state to make needed repairs on both the Thruway and Salamanca-area state roads on the Allegany Territory.
In addition to the Thruway repairs, the Nation is urging New York state to address other glaring transportation issues related to state roadways on Nation land, including poor road conditions in Salamanca.
The Nation’s Transportation Department will coordinate with NYSTA to try to complete the Thruway repairs.
The Nation’s Transportation Department sent a request to NYSTA Commissioner Matt Driscoll on Sept. 12 to discuss the needed repairs. A second request was sent on Sept. 17, after which the Nation received and reviewed information from NYSTA regarding its plans for making the repairs.
The details of the final agreement were finalized by the two parties between late last week and today, Armstrong indicated.
“Motorists on our territories, whether Seneca or non-Seneca, New Yorkers or travelers from other areas, deserve the same safety and consideration as those who travel the rest of the New York State Thruway,” Armstrong said.
“New York State, not the Seneca Nation, receives toll revenue from everyone who travels this state roadway across our territory,” Armstrong said. “The Seneca Nation wants to see these repairs completed. The Thruway Authority has indicated an aggressive work schedule for completing the first phase of repairs over the next several weeks. The Nation’s Transportation Department will coordinate with the Thruway Authority to make sure that happens.”
The agreement outlines two phases of work. The initial phase, which is expected to begin within the next few days, involves repairing the most dangerous sections of the Thruway.
Phase 2, which should take no longer than ten weeks, involves a more thorough milling and paving project. The Nation and the Thruway Authority are working to complete all of the work before winter, but may have to schedule Phase 2 in the Spring of 2020, depending on weather conditions and the availability of asphalt to complete the project.
“When the State engages the Nation in direct, respectful dialogue, we can make progress on issues of mutual interest, just as we have today and on other past projects,” President Armstrong said.
“Now that we have come to an agreement on the Thruway, I hope the State will show the same urgency in prioritizing and addressing the poor condition of other state roadways that impact people’s daily lives,” Armstrong said. “The safety of these roads and the people who travel them deserve the State’s attention, even if the roads don’t generate toll money for the State’s coffers.”
Reed first called on Cuomo to fix the Seneca Nation portion of I-90 in August. He later offered to mediate the issue.
Weeks later, in a letter to U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr, he called for a Department of Justice investigation into the governor’s decision not to repair the NYS Thruway in the Seneca Nation because of an unrelated political dispute over gaming revenue.
The Seneca Nation has withheld revenue sharing payments to the state from slot machine revenue since early 2017, claiming the gaming compact made no mention of the payments continuing past the 14th year of the compact.
Earlier this year, a three-member arbitration panel ruled in New York state’s favor and directed the Senecas to make a $255 million payment to the state and to continue making the payments.
The Senecas have filed suit in U.S. District Court in Buffalo to overturn the ruling because it wasn’t reviewed by the U.S. Department of the Interior which oversees Indian affairs.