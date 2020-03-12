SALAMANCA — The Seneca Nation has issued a travel restriction for all Nation officials and employees in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
In a decision issued Thursday morning by Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong Sr., Nation officials and employees of the Nation’s entities and subsidiaries are restricted to travel within the eight counties of Western New York until further notice.
“As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues to grow in the United States, particularly in New York state, and as response measures intensify, it is important that we take every possible precaution to protect the Seneca people and our community,” Armstrong said in a statement.
Armstrong said, in addition, the Nation has taken steps to implement enhanced cleaning and sanitization procedures in all Nation-owned facilities.
While there have not been any confirmed COVID-19 in Western New York to date, Monroe County announced its first confirmed case Wednesday night, Armstrong pointed out.
“We must remain vigilant in doing all that we can to protect our people, particularly our elders and those with chronic health conditions,” he said.
The Nation is encouraging everyone to follow recommendations put forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and to take responsible precautions, including:
1. Stay home if you are sick.
2. Wash your hands frequently.
3. Use a tissue to cover a cough or sneeze, and then place the tissue in the trash.
4. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
5. Avoid contact with people who are sick.
6. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces, including cell phones and telephones, computer keyboards, shared office objects, door handles, etc.
7. Maintain a clean home and work environment.
“We will continue to monitor the steps, response and recommendations taken by the CDC and other national, state and local health officials to address COVID-19,” Armstrong said. “Should any additional measures, precautions, or restrictions be necessary, we will notify our personnel immediately.”