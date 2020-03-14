SALAMANCA — Seneca Nation leaders have directed the Seneca Gaming Corporation and Seneca Gaming & Entertainment to implement additional safety measures at all of its area gaming facilities in continued response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Effective Saturday, the Nation's gaming operations implemented social distancing protocols. These may include limiting active gaming devices to create additional space between patrons, creating additional space at gaming tables and reducing capacity at restaurants and dining establishments.
“We will continue to monitor the ongoing situation and address and adjust operations and procedures as necessary in order to safeguard our many loyal guests and employees,” said Seneca Nation President Rickey L. Armstrong Sr.
The measures are the latest in a series of moves the Nation and its gaming enterprises have made over the past several days.
Earlier this week, Armstrong issued a travel restriction for all Nation officials and employees stating that Nation officials and employees of the Nation’s entities and subsidiaries are restricted to travel within the eight counties of Western New York until further notice.
The Nation’s gaming and resort facilities have also increased measures in order to ensure greater frequency of disinfecting procedures across all properties. Staff members are regularly cleaning machines, tables and dining surfaces, as well as high traffic areas such as doors, handles, light switches and handrails. For more info on additional precautions at the Nation’s gaming facilities, visit http://www.senecacasinos.com/press-room/
In addition, all Seneca Resorts & Casinos entertainment shows have been postponed through March effective immediately. This includes shows scheduled at the Seneca Allegany Event Center.