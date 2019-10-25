NIAGARA FALLS — Christian Printup, senior executive director of entertainment and special events with Seneca Gaming Corp., is Casino Entertainment Executive of the Year.
He received the award earlier this month during the seventh annual Casino Entertainment Awards at G2E, presented by the American Gaming Association in Las Vegas.
Printup, who joined Seneca Gaming Corp. in 2016, is credited with bringing world-class entertainment acts to Seneca Resorts & Casinos in Western New York — most recently Tim McGraw, Journey and Jake Owens.
Seneca Gaming operates Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls, Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino in Salamanca and Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino in downtown Buffalo on behalf of the Seneca Nation of Indians.
Since opening Seneca Niagara Casino in 2002, Seneca Gaming has grown into one of the largest private sector employers in Western New York, with 4,000 employees at its three locations. In that time, the company has invested more than $1 billion in construction projects at its three locations, including a recently-completed $40 million expansion at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino.
Today, the casinos collectively attract approximately 15 million guests per year and offer more than 5,400 slot machines, 140 table games, 1,000 hotel rooms, a championship golf course and other related amenities.